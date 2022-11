Gaston County Mugshots November 17th

1/36 Gaston County Mugshots

2/36 Amber Kerley – Probation Violation

3/36 April Howell – School Attendance Law Violation

4/36 Ashley Biggers – Failure To Appear In Court

5/36 Brandon Smith – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats



6/36 Brent Blakenship – Violation Probation

7/36 Christa Lassiter – Failure To Appear In Court

8/36 Christal Lowrance – Possession Of Meth

9/36 Christopher Moise – Remove Gun Serial Number – Driving While License Revoked – Registration Plate Not Displayed

10/36 Corinthinian Galloway – Breaking:Entering – Larceny After Breaking/Entering – Possession Of Schedule VI Controlled Substances – Failure To Appear In Court



11/36 Coty Loggins – Interference Electronic Monitor Device – Parole Warrant

12/36 Darius Mayes – Assault On A Female

13/36 Derek Simpson -Larceny

14/36 Chase Dibruno – Driving While Impaired

15/36 Edward Sewell – Failure To Appear In Court



16/36 Chad Carringer – Failure To Appear In Court – Assault On A Female

17/36 Gregory Justice – Failure To Appear In Court

18/36 Jamie Lamtram – Parole Warrant

19/36 Jason Dye – Probation Violation

20/36 Jeffery Hill – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia



21/36 Jerome Walls – Failure To Appear In Court

22/36 Jerrell Oates – Possession Of Stolen Firearm – Communicating Threats

23/36 Jessica Henson – Failure To Appear In Court

24/36 Joany Walden – Extradition/Fugitive In Other State

25/36 Johntavius McCleary – Probation Violation



26/36 Juan Ochoa – Failure To Appear In Court – Immigration

27/36 Kayla Woods – Failure To Appear In Court – Extradition / Fugitive In Other State

28/36 Kenneth Cross – Probation Violation – Break/Enter – Larceny After Break/Enter – Injury To Person Property

29/36 Lonnie Jones – Probation Violation

30/36 Matthew Simpson – Failure To Appear In Court



31/36 Melvin Syphertt – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill

32/36 Michael Pell – Probation Violation

33/36 Reginal Mcnair – Forgery

34/36 Richard Brownlee – Failure To Appear In Court

35/36 Roger Ray – Injury To Personal Property



36/36 Ryan Wickies – Failure To Appear In Court









































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, November 17th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.