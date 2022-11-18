Cornelius Police Officer Speaks Out After Saving Family From Burning Home

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A Cornelius Police Officer talks only to WCCB News about the moments leading up to the night he saved a local couple and their children from their burning home.

Officer Lee Esposito immediately jumped from his patrol car, and into action last Wednesday when he saw a massive blaze while out on patrol along Smith Circle.

The Sitdikov family, their two small children, and dogs were sound asleep inside the home.

“I ran to the front door, hit the door bell, and started banging on the front door. They asked me what was going on and I told them their house was on fire,” says Esposito.

Esposito has been a police officer for several years. His father is a New York City firefighter. The family praised him for his heroic actions.

“When you hear it, it’s a little weird, but I was just out there doing what I’m supposed to be going,” says Esposito.

Cornelius Police are still searching for the suspect who set fire to the couple’s home.

