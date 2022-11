Mecklenburg County Mugshots November 17th

1/58 Mugcov

2/58 Anthony Byers – Federal

3/58 Demetrick Smith – Assault On A Female

4/58 Everett Phifer – Federal

5/58 Omar Parker – Parole Violation



6/58 Caleb Jefferson – Federal

7/58 Morgan Flynn – Parole Violation

8/58 Llord Diggs – Parole Violation

9/58 Robert Curry – Assault On Female

10/58 Allen Cook – Non Support Of Child



11/58 Jenna Cerniglia – Parole Violation

12/58 Aniyah Yelverton – DWI

13/58 Jeremiah Williams – Assault On A Female

14/58 Darryl Wamack – Discharging Firearm In City

15/58 Bryan Thompson – Assault On A Female



16/58 Guadalupe Tellez – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Identity Theft

17/58 Omar Tate – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

18/58 Cedric Sumpter – Trafficking Heroin

19/58 Zachary Strong – Simple Assault

20/58 Tyquaan Smith – Second Degree Trespassing



21/58 Demetrick Smith – Assault On A Female

22/58 Dale Small – Injury To Personal Property

23/58 David Sifford – DWI

24/58 Luther Shaver – False Pretense

25/58 Jordan Rich – Trespassing – Breaking And Entering



26/58 Kylen Reese – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Possession With Intent Marijuana

27/58 Darrius Pruitt – Assault On A Female

28/58 Caleb Oliver – Possession With Intent Meth – Felony Larceny

29/58 Michael Oglesby – DWI

30/58 Shakira McGill – Driving While License Revoked



31/58 Joseph Martin – Fugitive

32/58 Nancy Lowe – Possession

33/58 Dreaquan Laney – Felony Probation Violation

34/58 Sean Jacobs – Larceny

35/58 Jaquavias Holley – Assault On A Female



36/58 Hosea Hampton – Probation Violation

37/58 Cameron Gould – Driving While License Revoked

38/58 Angel Galdame – Possession Of Firearm

39/58 Malcolm Fletcher – Second Degree Trespassing – Communicating Threats

40/58 Thomas Fitzgerald – DWI



41/58 Danielle Evans – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

42/58 Deddrick Ervin – Fleeing Eluding Arrest – Possession Of Meth

43/58 Cordareus Ellison – Carrying Concealed Weapon

44/58 Steven Eddington – Felony Larceny

45/58 Darrin Daniels – Possession Of Firearm By Felon



46/58 Robert Curry – Assault On A Female

47/58 Jonathan Cole – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Felony Possession

48/58 Leanne Cochran – Larceny

49/58 Lonnette Clyburn – Fleeing Eluding Arrest

50/58 Rashawn Clement – Felony Possession Of Cocaine



51/58 Kaenan Caison – Breaking And Entering

52/58 Charlotte Cain – Injury To Personal Property

53/58 Mary Brown – Resisting Officer – Failure To Provide Proof Of Fare

54/58 Kristiana Ayers – False Pretense

55/58 Stephen Atkinson – Possession With Intent Meth



56/58 Everett Anderson – Second Degree Trespassing – Common Law Robbery

57/58 Marshall Alexander – Fleeing Eluding Arrest – Possession

58/58 Joshua Alexander – Assault On A Female





















































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Thursday, November 17th.