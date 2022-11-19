Gaston County Mugshots November 18th
Christopher Eagle – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female
Juan Franco – Probation Violation
Randy Ghorley – Failure To Appear In Court
Nicholas Grundza – Probation Violation
Richard Hooper – Possession Of Heroin
Christopher James -Speeding – Reckless Driving – Failure To Heed Light Or Siren – Resist Public Arrest
Amarr Johnson – Assault By Pointing A Gun
Daniel Love – Parole Warrant – Resist Public Officer
Deborah Mcquire – Failure To Appear In Court
Alan Moel – Probation Violation
Hadiah Nyahuma – Probation Violation
Clyde Robinson – Probation Violation
Michael Smith – Breaking:Entering
David Tucker – Misuse Of 911 System – Second Degree Trespassing
Junior Vaughan – Domestic Violence Probation Order
Scottie Wilson – Larceny
Winston Withers Driving While Impaired
Floyd Wright – Interference With Electric Monitoring Device – Possession Of Firearm – Possession Of Weapons Of Mass Destruction
April Allen – Failure To Appear In Court
Clerence Coleman – Domestic Trespass – Communicate Threats – Injury To Real Property
Dai Jon-Anderson – Failure To Appear In Court
Erick Duque – Driving While Impaired – Failure To Stop – Possession Of Open Container Alcohol
Malinda Bolen – Failure To Appear In Court
Sbel Cruz-Maldenado – Domestic Violence Protection Order
Shatasha Alexander – Probation Vioaltion
Xzavion Davis – Probation Violation – Interference With Electric Monitoring Device
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Friday, November 18th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.