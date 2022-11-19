Mecklenburg County Mugshots November 18th

1/38 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/38 Alexander Greis – Misdemeanor Larceny – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Resisting Public Officer

3/38 Alexis Simpson – Misdemeanor Larceny

4/38 Antonio Adams – Financial Transaction Card Theft

5/38 Asisha Lee – Possession Of Counterfeit Controlled Substances With Intent To Sell/Distribute/Deliver



6/38 Christina Mills – Misdemeanor Larceny – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

7/38 Cung Lal – Larceny Motor Vehicle Parts – Possession Of Stolen Goods

8/38 Deshawn Medley – Communicating Threats

9/38 Drew Roth – Driving While Impaired

10/38 Gerren Evans – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle



11/38 Hannah Hawkins – Possession Of Meth

12/38 Jada Thomas – Simple Assault

13/38 Janeil Hicks – Larceny By Employee

14/38 Jerry Black – Injury To Real Property

15/38 Jordan Simmons – Non Support Child



16/38 Joseph Burrell – Breaking/Entering – Larceny After Breaking/Entering

17/38 Joseph Wilsoon – Assault On A Female

18/38 Michelle Ortega – Simple Assault

19/38 Monteous Jones – Assault On A Female – Injury To Personal Property

20/38 Obert Carreon – Assault On A Female



21/38 Otto Mcdonald – Governor’s Warrant

22/38 Pablo Hernandez – Assault On A Government Official/Employee – Driving While Impaired – Assault On A Female

23/38 Patrick Reyonolds – Possession Stolen Firearm

24/38 Qui-Dazjah Davis – No Insurance – License Plate Not Displayed – Failure To Make Application For New Title

25/38 Ramon Ramirez – Discharge Firearm In City



26/38 Richard Wager – Possession Of Stolen Goods

27/38 Rigoberto Gerardo-Varillas – Communicating Threats – Assault On A Female

28/38 Robert Cherry – Assault On A Female

29/38 Saquora Priest – Financial Transaction Card Theft

30/38 Shaun Lewis – Misdemeanor Child Abuse



31/38 Summer Dallaire – Speeding – Expired Registration

32/38 Tanya Goldwire – Second Degree Trespass

33/38 Timothy Brown – Indecent Exposure

34/38 Treon Burris – Non Support Child

35/38 Wilfredo Negron – Misdemeanor Larceny



36/38 Willaim Hackman – Second Degree Trespass

37/38 Xavier Rodriguez – Resisting Public Officer – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

38/38 Xavier Sims – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Discharge Weapon In Occupied Property













































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Friday, November 18th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.