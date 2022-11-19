Mecklenburg County Mugshots November 18th
-
1/38
Mecklenburg County Mugshots
-
2/38
Alexander Greis – Misdemeanor Larceny – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Resisting Public Officer
-
3/38
Alexis Simpson – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
4/38
Antonio Adams – Financial Transaction Card Theft
-
5/38
Asisha Lee – Possession Of Counterfeit Controlled Substances With Intent To Sell/Distribute/Deliver
-
-
6/38
Christina Mills – Misdemeanor Larceny – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
-
7/38
Cung Lal – Larceny Motor Vehicle Parts – Possession Of Stolen Goods
-
8/38
Deshawn Medley – Communicating Threats
-
9/38
Drew Roth – Driving While Impaired
-
10/38
Gerren Evans – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle
-
-
11/38
Hannah Hawkins – Possession Of Meth
-
12/38
Jada Thomas – Simple Assault
-
13/38
Janeil Hicks – Larceny By Employee
-
14/38
Jerry Black – Injury To Real Property
-
15/38
Jordan Simmons – Non Support Child
-
-
16/38
Joseph Burrell – Breaking/Entering – Larceny After Breaking/Entering
-
17/38
Joseph Wilsoon – Assault On A Female
-
18/38
Michelle Ortega – Simple Assault
-
19/38
Monteous Jones – Assault On A Female – Injury To Personal Property
-
20/38
Obert Carreon – Assault On A Female
-
-
21/38
Otto Mcdonald – Governor’s Warrant
-
22/38
Pablo Hernandez – Assault On A Government Official/Employee – Driving While Impaired – Assault On A Female
-
23/38
Patrick Reyonolds – Possession Stolen Firearm
-
24/38
Qui-Dazjah Davis – No Insurance – License Plate Not Displayed – Failure To Make Application For New Title
-
25/38
Ramon Ramirez – Discharge Firearm In City
-
-
26/38
Richard Wager – Possession Of Stolen Goods
-
27/38
Rigoberto Gerardo-Varillas – Communicating Threats – Assault On A Female
-
28/38
Robert Cherry – Assault On A Female
-
29/38
Saquora Priest – Financial Transaction Card Theft
-
30/38
Shaun Lewis – Misdemeanor Child Abuse
-
-
31/38
Summer Dallaire – Speeding – Expired Registration
-
32/38
Tanya Goldwire – Second Degree Trespass
-
33/38
Timothy Brown – Indecent Exposure
-
34/38
Treon Burris – Non Support Child
-
35/38
Wilfredo Negron – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
-
36/38
Willaim Hackman – Second Degree Trespass
-
37/38
Xavier Rodriguez – Resisting Public Officer – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
-
38/38
Xavier Sims – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Discharge Weapon In Occupied Property
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Friday, November 18th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.