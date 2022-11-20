Mecklenburg County Mugshots November 19th
Mecklenburg County Mugshots
Amyiah Anthony – Injury To Person Property – Misdemeanor Stalking – Simple Assault
Jlyn Bennett – Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle
Nathaniel Berry – Possession Drug Paraphernalia – Breaking/Entering – Larceny Break/After
Kyle Bowers – Assault Government Official – Simple Affray
Ebonik Corbett – Identity Theft – Obtain Property False Pretense
Jessica Dabel – Misdemeanor Stalking – Harassing Phone Call
Timnothy Dean – Obtain Property False Pretense
Dytalion Degraffenreid – Possession Of Stolen Goods
Stacy Derico – Driving While Impaired – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Possession Of Marijuana
Davis Gabriel – Trafficking Cocaine
Gillein Gills – Assault On A Female – Assault By Pointing A Gun
Tanya Goldwire – Second Degree Trespass – Resisting Public Officer
Brenson Goodell – Injury To Real Property
Jason Harrison – Driving While Impaired
Chad Harvey – Common Law Robbery – Habitual Larceny – Misdemeanor Conspiracy
Anna Hebert – Driving While Impaired
Robert Hewitt – Second Degree Trespass – Indecent Exposure
Alfred Hollins – Set Fire Undesignated Place
Rayshawn Hoover – Driving While License Revoked
David Hughes – Failure To Report New Address Sex Offender
Kristene Jackson – Harassing Phone Call – Simple Assault
Ashley Jemerson – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Resisting Public Officer
Caleb Johnson – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Possession Of A Stolen Vehicle
Louis Kempf – Driving While Impaired – Injury To Real Property
Jaylen Lesane – Breaking / Entering – Second Degree Trespass – Larceny After Breaking/Entering
Durwayne Link – Driving While Impaired – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Nonsupport Of Child
Tylesha Lovett – Misdemeanor Larceny
Roderick Mann – Hit/Run Failure To Stop Property Damage – Break/Enter A Motor Vehicle
Mary Mawi – Larceny By Employee
Darryl McMullen – Communication Threats – Injury To Real Property
Dyriq Moore – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Assault With A Deadly Weapon On A Government Official
Jaiquan Nelson – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy Robbery – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle
Samuel Noel – DV Protective Order Violation
Malik Reed – Disorderly Conduct At Terminal – Communicating Threats
Briande Ross – Simple Assault
Brittany Sherril – Second Degree Trespassing
Adrian Smith – Failure To Provide Proof Of Fare Pay – Resisting Public Officer
Nsikan Umoh Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances With Intent To Sell Distribute Manufacture
Gervard Weathers – Simple Assault – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Roger Whitfield – Obtain Controlled Substances By Fraud
Allen Winebarger – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
Sara Winebarger – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Possession Of Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, November 19th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.