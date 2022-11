Mecklenburg County Mugshots November 20th

1/39 Mugcov

2/39 Troy Silvea – Assault On A Female

3/39 James Kane – Federal

4/39 Kateria Flowers – Bond Term

5/39 Cornelius Young – Resisting Officer – Intoxicated And Disruptive



6/39 Laquann Wimberly – Protective Order Violation – Fugitive

7/39 Haji White – Fleeing Eluding Arrest

8/39 Quentin Stevenson – Assault On A Female

9/39 Uri Small – Possession Of Stolen Vehicle – Felony Possession Of Cocaine

10/39 Jamontia Slan – Assault On A Female



11/39 Blake Scruggs – Intoxicated And Disruptive

12/39 Tahkir Sampson – Injury To Personal Property

13/39 Colby Richardson – Assault And Battery

14/39 Travis Powell – Speeding – Fleeing Eluding Arrest

15/39 Christian Pickens – DWI



16/39 James Phifer – Assault On A Female

17/39 Davieon Morrison – Trespassing – Resisting Officer

18/39 Michael Morgan – Assault With A Deadly Wepaon

19/39 Mohamed Mohamed – Defrauding Innkeeper

20/39 Mark Maiden – Assault With Serious Injury



21/39 Tamiko Lovell – Simple Assault

22/39 Yadon Lawhorne – Possession With Intent Marijuana – Carrying Concealed Weapon

23/39 Timmy Johnson – Assault On A Female

24/39 Raymond Hart – Larceny – Trespassing

25/39 Ronald Hare – DWI



26/39 Olegario Geronimo –

27/39 Willie Gaston – Resisting Officer – Protective Order Violation

28/39 Nala Edwards – Felony Conspiracy

29/39 Bradley Digsby – Felony Possession Of Cocaine

30/39 Kea Cogar – Probation Violation



31/39 Leroy Clark – Robbery With Dagerous Weapon

32/39 Raul Canales – Assault On A Female

33/39 William Burdines – DWI

34/39 Joseph Bryant – DWI – Simple Possession

35/39 Mikayla Bloodsaw – Assault By Strangulation



36/39 Shelton Bellamy – Second Degree Trespassing – Disorderly Conduct

37/39 Emanuel Alston – Simple Assault

38/39 Lyintus Alexis – Assault On A Female

39/39 James Adcock – Driving While License Revoked















































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Sunday, November 20th.