Two Dead In Helicopter Crash On I-77

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Two people have died in a helicopter crash on the southbound side of Interstate 77 near Nations Ford Road (mile marker 4). No road vehicles were involved in the crash, with the wreckage on the banking along the southbound side of I-77.

CMPD Chief Jennings provided a media briefing Tuesday afternoon. Jennings said the pilot appeared to make “diversionary moves” to avoid hitting any traffic, adding that the pilot is a hero in his eyes by ensuring the safety of those driving on the road.

CMPD along with the Charlotte Fire Dept and NC State Highway Patrol will secure the scene as they await the arrival of the FAA and NTSB who will conduct the investigation.

The crash happened around 12pm Tuesday. Medic confirmed that 2 people died on the scene. The identities of the deceased are being withheld while next of kin are notified.

The FAA released the following statement:

A Robinson R44 helicopter crashed near I-77 South and Nations Ford Road in Charlotte, N.C., around 12:20 local time today. Two people were on board. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents.

The NC Dept. of Transport confirms all southbound lanes are closed with ramps from Tyvola Rd and I-85 North & South also closed. A detour is in effect but expect heavy delays in the area for some time. It is unknown how long these roads will remain closed. Avoid the area is possible.

New Information:

Ramps are now closed from I-85 North and South to I-77 South

Official detour for drivers on I-77 South:

Take Exit 13 A (I-85 South) for 8 miles, then Exit 30A (I-485 Inner) for 10 miles to reaccess I-77.

Go to https://t.co/BgRvUwb1nL for the latest information. https://t.co/gk4zB2EZj5 — NCDOT Charlotte Area (@NCDOT_Charlotte) November 22, 2022

This is a developing story.