Gaston County Mugshots November 22nd

1/26 Gaston County Mugshots

2/26 Thomas Adams – Probation Violation

3/26 Corey Broadie – Assault On A Female – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle – Simple Assault

4/26 Stephanie Brown – Possession Of Schedule III Controlled Substances

5/26 Celeb Anthony – Braking/Entering



6/26 Rachel Causby – Probation Violation

7/26 Wesley Clinton – Domestic Violence Protection Order

8/26 Darrick Davis – Breaking/Entering – Communicating Threats – Failure To Appear In Court

9/26 Mitchell Forejt – Non Support Of Child – Failure To Appear In Court

10/26 Jeffery Breen – Failure To Appear In Court



11/26 Katlyn Harmon – Breaking/Entering – Injury To Personal Property

12/26 Desmon Hodges – Assault On A Female

13/26 Miguel Littlejohn – Failure To Appear In Court

14/26 Perrian Littlejohn – Parole Warrant

15/26 Frederick Marks – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – No License – Resisting Public Officer



16/26 Virginia Marks – Simple Assault

17/26 Dale Oplinger- Assault On A Female

18/26 Harmonu Quinby – Failure To Appear In Court

19/26 Genaro Santos – Domestic Violence Protection Order

20/26 Kevin Simmons – Failure To Appear In Court – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Marijuana Paraphernalia



21/26 Johnathan Stoupe – Failure To Appear In Court

22/26 Rochell Sweeting – Resist Public Officer

23/26 Charles Tillmon – Driving While Impaired – Driving While License Revoked

24/26 Michael Tinsley – Larceny From Merchant – Shoplifting – Resisting Public Officer

25/26 Logan Turner – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substance – Parole Warrant – Interference With Electric Monitoring Device



26/26 Shakia Tyson – Simple Assault





















































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, November 22. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.