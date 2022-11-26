Gaston County Mugshots November 25th
Gaston County Mugshots
Kajuan Youngblood – Failure To Appear In Court
James Wilson – Obtaining Property By False Pretense
Jazlyn Tribble – Flee/Elude Arrest Motor Vehicle – Speeding In Excess Of 55 MPH – Reckless Driving – No Seat Belt – Child Abuse – Assault With A Deadly Weapon On Government Official
John Toro – Resisting Public Officer
Anthony Simpson – Driving While Impaired
Datrixian Seigle – Assault On A Female – Child Abuse
Courtney Royall – Simple Assault – Communicating Threats
Joshua Roberson – Probation Violation
Bennie Nutter – Resisting Public Officer
Alan Noel – Probation Violation
Zachary Moore – Assault On A Female
Steven Monroe – Driving While Impaired – Passing Improper On Right Side – Resisting Public Officer
Michael Miller – Misdemeanor Larceny
Devin Mason – Assault On A Government Official – Resisting Public Officer
Dequila Mason Discharge Firearm In City
Patrick Kendrick – Resisting Public Officer
Robbie Hoke – Failure To Appear In Court – Driving While Impaired
Michael Hines – Driving While Impaired – Possession Of Marijuana Paraphernalia
Jorge Hernandez-Lopez – Driving While Impaired
Sunny Harris – Failure To Appear In Court
Nicholas Grundza – Probation Violation
Danny Gosnell – Failure To Appear In Court
Leann FairBanks – Failure To Appear In Court
Jessica Brown – Stalking Telephone Harassing
Syvestian Boyd – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol – Hit/Run Leave Scene Property Damage
Souksakhone Bourommavong – Resist Public Officer
Christopher Benfeild – Failure To Appear In Court
Ronnie Beadles – Shoplifting Concealing Goods
Brian Baucom – Failure To Appear In Court
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Friday, November 25th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.