Mecklenburg County Mugshots November 25th
-
1/35
Mecklenburg County Mugshots
-
2/35
Frederick Baskins – Possession Stolen Firearm – Possession Of Cocaine – Communicating Threats
-
3/35
Shana Rimmer – Parole Violation
-
4/35
Corey Wright – Assault On A Female – Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation
-
5/35
Ryan Wilson – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle
-
-
6/35
Valarie Williams – Carry Concealed Weapon
-
7/35
Darnell Whitlock – Misdemeanor Larceny – Contributing Delinquency Of Juvenile
-
8/35
Irie Wells – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Speeding – Driving While License Revoked
-
9/35
John Watford – Assault On A Female
-
10/35
Alize Tyler – Simple Assault
-
-
11/35
Tris Thrower – Resisting Public Officer – First Degree Trespass
-
12/35
Cameron Southward – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
13/35
Burke Robertson- Assault And Battery – First Degree Teesspass
-
14/35
Juquece Newport – Second Degree Trespass
-
15/35
Morgan Muhirwa – Assault On A Female
-
-
16/35
GetWillie Mckinnon – Obstruct Pedestrian ( Sidewalk)
-
17/35
Brian Martin – Assault On A Female – Interference With Emergency Communication – Injury To Personal Property
-
18/35
Francis Mahatha – Possession Of Marijuana Paraphernalia – Second Degree Trespassing – Simple Possession Of Schedule VI Controlled Substances
-
19/35
Elia Lagos – Assault On A Female
-
20/35
Taliyah Johnson – Simple Assault
-
-
21/35
Kim Irwin – Possession Of Marijuana
-
22/35
Scott Howard – Breaking/Entering – Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation
-
23/35
Xavier Hoover – Assault On A Female Breaking/ Entering
-
24/35
Leondre Coleman – Assault On A Female – Resisting Public Officer
-
25/35
Jahkyree Hill – Felony Conspiracy
-
-
26/35
Lloyd Hayes – Misuse Of 911 System
-
27/35
Yashica Glover – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Obtain Property By False Pretense – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
-
28/35
Lawrence Glover – Larceny Simple Assault
-
29/35
Quint Gasque – Obtain Property By False Pretense
-
30/35
Gregory Freeman – Felony Larceny
-
-
31/35
Brittany Floyd – Assault By Point A Gun
-
32/35
Charlie Ellis – Common Law Robbery – Felony Possession Of Cocaine
-
33/35
Jeffery Buder – Driving While License Revoked – Speeding – Driving While Impaired
-
34/35
Channel Boxley – Possession Of Marijuana – Second Degree – Trespassing
-
35/35
Joseph Bell – Trespass On Rail Road Right Of Way – Assault And Battery
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Friday, November 25th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.