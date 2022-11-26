Mecklenburg County Mugshots November 25th

1/35 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/35 Frederick Baskins – Possession Stolen Firearm – Possession Of Cocaine – Communicating Threats

3/35 Shana Rimmer – Parole Violation

4/35 Corey Wright – Assault On A Female – Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation

5/35 Ryan Wilson – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle



6/35 Valarie Williams – Carry Concealed Weapon

7/35 Darnell Whitlock – Misdemeanor Larceny – Contributing Delinquency Of Juvenile

8/35 Irie Wells – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Speeding – Driving While License Revoked

9/35 John Watford – Assault On A Female

10/35 Alize Tyler – Simple Assault



11/35 Tris Thrower – Resisting Public Officer – First Degree Trespass

12/35 Cameron Southward – Misdemeanor Larceny

13/35 Burke Robertson- Assault And Battery – First Degree Teesspass

14/35 Juquece Newport – Second Degree Trespass

15/35 Morgan Muhirwa – Assault On A Female



16/35 GetWillie Mckinnon – Obstruct Pedestrian ( Sidewalk)

17/35 Brian Martin – Assault On A Female – Interference With Emergency Communication – Injury To Personal Property

18/35 Francis Mahatha – Possession Of Marijuana Paraphernalia – Second Degree Trespassing – Simple Possession Of Schedule VI Controlled Substances

19/35 Elia Lagos – Assault On A Female

20/35 Taliyah Johnson – Simple Assault



21/35 Kim Irwin – Possession Of Marijuana

22/35 Scott Howard – Breaking/Entering – Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation

23/35 Xavier Hoover – Assault On A Female Breaking/ Entering

24/35 Leondre Coleman – Assault On A Female – Resisting Public Officer

25/35 Jahkyree Hill – Felony Conspiracy



26/35 Lloyd Hayes – Misuse Of 911 System

27/35 Yashica Glover – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Obtain Property By False Pretense – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

28/35 Lawrence Glover – Larceny Simple Assault

29/35 Quint Gasque – Obtain Property By False Pretense

30/35 Gregory Freeman – Felony Larceny



31/35 Brittany Floyd – Assault By Point A Gun

32/35 Charlie Ellis – Common Law Robbery – Felony Possession Of Cocaine

33/35 Jeffery Buder – Driving While License Revoked – Speeding – Driving While Impaired

34/35 Channel Boxley – Possession Of Marijuana – Second Degree – Trespassing

35/35 Joseph Bell – Trespass On Rail Road Right Of Way – Assault And Battery







































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Friday, November 25th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.