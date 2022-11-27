Gaston County Mugshots November 26th
1/18
Gaston County mughshots
2/18
Bobby Varnadore – Injury To Personal Property – Littering> 500 LBS – Trespassing On Rail Road
3/18
Warren Stowe – Driving While Impaired – Driving While License Revoked
4/18
Robert Sheppard – Failure To Appear In Court
5/18
Roy Ross – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats
6/18
Seth Rhyne – Flee/Elude Arrest Motor Vehicle – Reckless Driving – Speeding -Failure To Heed Light Or Siren
7/18
Karen Rhoden – Failure To Appear In Court
8/18
Kim Ratchford – Simple Assault
9/18
Michael Pace – Larceny
10/18
Micah Newton – Probation Violation
11/18
Leroy Moses – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving
12/18
Eric McNeil Extradition/Fugitive
13/18
Marqualyn Currence – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
14/18
Hector Coxchua – No License – Resist Public Officer – Driving While Impaired
15/18
Jairin Banegas – Driving While Impaired – No License
16/18
Kath Armstong Driving While Impaired
17/18
Lue Yang – Sexual Battery
18/18
Takita Alston Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, November 26th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.