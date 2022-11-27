Gaston County Mugshots November 26th

1/18 Gaston County mughshots

2/18 Bobby Varnadore – Injury To Personal Property – Littering> 500 LBS – Trespassing On Rail Road

3/18 Warren Stowe – Driving While Impaired – Driving While License Revoked

4/18 Robert Sheppard – Failure To Appear In Court

5/18 Roy Ross – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats



6/18 Seth Rhyne – Flee/Elude Arrest Motor Vehicle – Reckless Driving – Speeding -Failure To Heed Light Or Siren

7/18 Karen Rhoden – Failure To Appear In Court

8/18 Kim Ratchford – Simple Assault

9/18 Michael Pace – Larceny

10/18 Micah Newton – Probation Violation



11/18 Leroy Moses – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving

12/18 Eric McNeil Extradition/Fugitive

13/18 Marqualyn Currence – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

14/18 Hector Coxchua – No License – Resist Public Officer – Driving While Impaired

15/18 Jairin Banegas – Driving While Impaired – No License



16/18 Kath Armstong Driving While Impaired

17/18 Lue Yang – Sexual Battery

18/18 Takita Alston Assault With A Deadly Weapon





































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, November 26th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.