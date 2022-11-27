Mecklenburg County Mugshots November 26th
-
1/25
Mecklenburg County Mugshots
-
2/25
Luminita Zatreanu – Felony Larceny
-
3/25
Hernattaia Wright – Domestic Violence Protection Order Violation
-
4/25
De’Marcus Sturdivant – Felony Possession Of Marijuana
-
5/25
Christopher Smith – Common Law Robbery
-
-
6/25
Allen Sanders – Breaking/Entering – Resisting Public Officer – Possession Of Stolen Of Goods
-
7/25
Markel Reid – Driving While Impaired
-
8/25
Melissa Redden – Speeding – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving To Endanger
-
9/25
Samuel Prelipp – Drive After Consuming <21 - Driving While Impaired
-
10/25
Perrius Posey – Communication Threat
-
-
11/25
Nthony Pauls – Drinking Beer/Wine While Driving – Reckless Driving – Exceeding Posted Speed – Driving While Impaired – Speeding Competition
-
12/25
Rondell Morrison – Second Degree Trespass – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
-
13/25
Martin Mills – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Drug Paraphernalia – Resisting Public Officer
-
14/25
Brittany Mack – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Minor Present
-
15/25
Cung Lal – Possession Of Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
-
-
16/25
Tyler Jones – Simple Assault
-
17/25
Elijah Johnson – Fugitive/Extradition – Habitual Larceny
-
18/25
Jatazz Ivey – Felony Larceny – Possession Of Stolen Goods/Property – Probation Violation
-
19/25
Dequarius Fleming – Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver/Manufacture Marijuana / Carrying Concealed Weapon
-
20/25
Abdulai Dukuly – Kidnapping Second Degree – Assault On A Female
-
-
21/25
Pedro Delvalle – First Degree Kidnapping – First Degree Forcible Rape – Assault On A Female
-
22/25
Thaddius Clawson – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Felony Possession Marijuana
-
23/25
Edward Carraway – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Serious Injury
-
24/25
Kayla Brakefield – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle
-
25/25
Jairon Asencio – Speeding – No License – Reckless Driving
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, November 26th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.