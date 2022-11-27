Mecklenburg County Mugshots November 26th

1/25 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/25 Luminita Zatreanu – Felony Larceny

3/25 Hernattaia Wright – Domestic Violence Protection Order Violation

4/25 De’Marcus Sturdivant – Felony Possession Of Marijuana

5/25 Christopher Smith – Common Law Robbery



6/25 Allen Sanders – Breaking/Entering – Resisting Public Officer – Possession Of Stolen Of Goods

7/25 Markel Reid – Driving While Impaired

8/25 Melissa Redden – Speeding – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving To Endanger

9/25 Samuel Prelipp – Drive After Consuming <21 - Driving While Impaired

10/25 Perrius Posey – Communication Threat



11/25 Nthony Pauls – Drinking Beer/Wine While Driving – Reckless Driving – Exceeding Posted Speed – Driving While Impaired – Speeding Competition

12/25 Rondell Morrison – Second Degree Trespass – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

13/25 Martin Mills – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Drug Paraphernalia – Resisting Public Officer

14/25 Brittany Mack – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Minor Present

15/25 Cung Lal – Possession Of Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz



16/25 Tyler Jones – Simple Assault

17/25 Elijah Johnson – Fugitive/Extradition – Habitual Larceny

18/25 Jatazz Ivey – Felony Larceny – Possession Of Stolen Goods/Property – Probation Violation

19/25 Dequarius Fleming – Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver/Manufacture Marijuana / Carrying Concealed Weapon

20/25 Abdulai Dukuly – Kidnapping Second Degree – Assault On A Female



21/25 Pedro Delvalle – First Degree Kidnapping – First Degree Forcible Rape – Assault On A Female

22/25 Thaddius Clawson – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Felony Possession Marijuana

23/25 Edward Carraway – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Serious Injury

24/25 Kayla Brakefield – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle

25/25 Jairon Asencio – Speeding – No License – Reckless Driving



















































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, November 26th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.