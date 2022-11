CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after a shooting Monday night at a McDonalds in South Charlotte. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to the scene on South Boulevard 7:45pm.

The person’s name has not been released. CMPD has not released any information about a suspect.

This marks the city’s 99th homicide of 2022.

