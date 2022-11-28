Mecklenburg County Mugshots November 27th
Winston Sharpe – Assault On A Female
Benjamin Westmoreland – Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle
Arturo Vizcanio – Discharging Firearm In City
Rasheeda Timmons – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Michael Stegne – Assault By Strangulation
Johmanique Smith – Possession Of Marijuana
Neftali Rivera – Assault On A Female – Assault On Govt Official
Christopher Ramsey – DWI – Carrying Concealed Weaopn
Gabrielle Guick – Second Degree Trespassing
Paul Polen – Injury To Real Property
Christopher Oxendine – Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle
Michael Overton – Disorderly Conduct
Derek Osborne – Possession Of Meth
Ryan Newberry – Reckless Driving
Geovany Munoz – Murder
Arnaldo Munoz – Murder
Meghan Hood – Larceny – Possession Of Stolen Goods
TyLeak McKinney – Common Law Robbery – Assault With Serious Injury
Anthony Levy – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Vatara Lee – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle
Demetrius Jones – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle
Rahshawn Johnson – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Walter Hernandez – Driving While License Revoked
Shariff Hasian – Habitual Larceny
Shomari Hakeem – Assault On A Female
Diamond Gooding – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female
Thaddeus Evans – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female
Marcus Edwards – Attempted First Degree Murder – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
William Dunlap – Resisting Officer – Intoxicated And Disruptive
Sergio Coello – Fleeing Eluding Arrest – Possession With Intent Marijuana
Tiaquesha Chisholm – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Lichole Cameron – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Christopher Boling – Assault On Govt Official
Blaire Black – Driving While License Revoked – Expired Registration
Royael Bethea – Simple Assault
Ahmad Alialabdullah – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
James Adams – Larceny – Trespassing
Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots November from Sunday, November, 27th.