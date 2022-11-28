WFXB Myrtle Beach: Business Manager (Full Time)

The Business Manager is a key role offering support, accounting expertise and analytical skills to the General Manager, other station management and corporate. This position will have a critical role in the controls and procedures in the revenue cycle, act as station HR liaison, preparing the annual budget and other tasks as required.
The ideal candidate will have an accounting degree and 3+ years experience in a small multi-entity environment. Broadcast experience is a plus.
Duties include:
Accounting
Credit checking and approval on advertisers and agencies add new advertiser/agencies to Wide Orbit
Monthly and interim billing, electronic invoicing (amount of time required varies)
Send out statements for past due clients (mid-month)
Reconciling and maintaining Accounts Receivable including recording and processing payments
Print out payments and invoices and match them up and file
Manage AR aging with assistance of GM and sales management
Assist AEs researching payments, discrepancies and provide information requested by clients
Reviewing payroll and financial reports for reasonableness
Tracking and forwarding payroll documentation through approval process and ensuring compliance with EEO policies
Assisting employees with pay questions and directs them to Gage Benefits for benefit questions
Classifying expenses, ensuring proper approval of invoices and appropriateness of expenditures balance petty cash, take petty cash check to bank (now handled in DocAgent)
Providing monthly revenue, rep and affiliation reporting and other reports to corporate
Provide accrual information to corporate accounting
Calculate Sales commission and compensation
Analyze financial statements with General Manager and Department Heads, investigating unusual items or discrepancies to ensure accuracy and appropriateness of expenses
Prepare annual budgets with GM and department heads and analyze to ensure reasonableness and consistency
Record and track trade and barter contracts
Reconcile programming logs
Record retrain fees – upload document to SharePoint
Backup for Traffic Manager (covers when position is out due to vacation or illness)
Maintain paid shows in wide orbit and on paid calendar for National and most Local
Order Office Supplies, pickup supplies outside station (cups, candy, dishwasher soap , etc.) Staples – Online
Arrange Switchboard relief when Receptionist is on vacation
Download AT&T, Exxon and BP Bills thru E-mails (software could vary by station)
Backup for maintenance issues at the station location(s)
Submit Quarterly Market Audit Report (varies by station)
Human Resources
Onboard new employees (the actual process is done in ADP) Ancillary coverages would need to be communicated and the Employee and Payroll Information Form Created
Termination paperwork, notify IT of leaving
Notify IT of new hire for setup of email and access to applicable applications
Support department heads in recruitment and job postings
Maintain I-9 file—destroy documents based on destruction date
Provide I-9 Documents for processing in ADP
Serves as first step employee relations counseling and documentation of those interactions
Provides guidance to department heads on corrective actions as needed
OSHA tracking and reporting per incident and annually
Provides information for workers compensation/auto liability claims to Corporate
Responsible for notifying corporate office of FMLA and other leaves as needed
Administer Smart Drivers Test to new hires
Prepare annual EEO report
Coordinate add/deletes/changes for security access
Distribute required memo and notices from Corporate
Knowledge, skills and abilities:
Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.
Must be highly organized and possess the ability to prioritize work.
Ability to work in a highly collaborative environment is required.
Ability to meet deadlines and flexible to shift priorities as needed.
Experience with Microsoft Suite (Excel, Word, PowerPoint).
Accounting Assistant:
Daily bank deposit
Daily credit card processing
Post cash and credit card receipts
Process electronic invoices in Invoice portal
Notarize co-op invoices and script
Month end summary for Corp in Excel
Load month end summary to SharePoint
Scan vendor invoices to corporate accounting for payment
Reprint requested invoices to clients
Assist department managers in ordering office supplies
Set up new advertisers and complete credit checks
To apply via email to JWest@bahakel.com or please forward a resume and cover letter to;
WFXB FOX – TV
Attn: General Manager
3364 Huger Street
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
WFXB FOX – TV is an EOE Employer
All of our job openings are posted on our website at www.wfxb.com.