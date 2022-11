CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are conducting a homicide investigation in the 2300 block of Rachel Street.

On Tuesday, shortly after 12:40 p.m. officers say they were called to an assault with a deadly weapon call. When they arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound. Medic pronounced the victim on scene.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene. At this time, no one is in custody.

