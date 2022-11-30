2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Comes To An End

1/9

We saw a slightly above-average season with 14 named storms, 8 of those became hurricanes and 2 of those hurricanes, Ian and Fiona, reached major hurricane strength.

Hurricane Ian:

Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida as a major hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. Ian is responsible for at least $50 billion in damage. Ian claimed more than 150 lives making it the deadliest storm to hit Florida since the Great Labor Day Hurricane in 1935.

In The Carolinas:

First there was Tropical Storm Colin which brought gusty wind and rain to the coast in July. Next for the Carolinas was Ian. Ian was the only landfalling hurricane on either of the Carolina coasts this season. After devastating parts of Florida, Ian made landfall as a category 1 hurricane in Georgetown, South Carolina on September 30th. The last storm of the year was Hurricane Nicole. Nicole brought indirect impacts to the Carolinas as it weakened to our west.

Notable Statistics:

– F​or only the third time since 1950, no storms formed in the Atlantic Basin in August.

– For only the 3rd year on record, the Atlantic had two hurricanes, Lisa and Martin, simultaneously in November.

– Nicole was the second latest calendar hurricane to hit the continental US on record.

Hurricane season runs from June 1st to November 30th each year.