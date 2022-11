Gaston County Mugshots November 29th

1/31 Gaston County Mugshots

2/31 John Boseman – Possession Of Meth – Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling/Place – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

3/31 Kimberly Boseman – Probation Violation

4/31 Timothy Brackett – Simple Assault

5/31 Thomas Bridges – Extradition/Fugitive Other State



6/31 John Britt – Probation Violation

7/31 Charles Christenberry – Larceny

8/31 Steven Conder – Simple Assault – Carry Concealed Weapon

9/31 Nighjal Eaves – Assault On A Female

10/31 Faith Fisher – Failure To Appear In Court



11/31 Taquanata Forte – Possession Of Schedule Vi Controlled Substances – Reckless Driving – Speeding – Litter <15 LBS - Driving While Impaired

12/31 Marcus Gray – Failure To Appear In Court

13/31 Kwayvion Griggs – Failure To Appear In Court

14/31 Randy Groves – Failure To Appear In Court

15/31 Ashley Hartwick – Probation Violation



16/31 Joshua Hedgpeth – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Resist Public Officer

17/31 Nichael Hullender – Failure To Appear In Court

18/31 Jennifer Hunter – Larceny

19/31 Isaac Martinez – Trafficking Heroin – Immigration

20/31 Devin Mason – Probation Violation



21/31 Joseph Massey – Probation Violation

22/31 Kevin Neilson – Fictitious Tags – DWI

23/31 Kathleen Redmon – Probation Violation

24/31 Katlyn Robert – Simple Assault – Failure To Appear In Court

25/31 Jennifer Ruiz – Simple Assault



26/31 Tiffani Saunders – Failure To Appear In Court

27/31 Angela Scism – Driving While Impaired

28/31 Cynthia Stamey – Probation Violation – Failure To Appear In Court

29/31 Lindy Stone – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

30/31 Vance Vaughn – Failure To Appear In Court



31/31 Taurus Williams – Probation Violation































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, November 29th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.