CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police have confirmed a 17-year-old was shot Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Lanza Drive just before 3p.m.

#BREAKING – @CMPD saying a 17-yr-old is in stable condition after being shot on Lanza Drive, off Robinson Church Road in East Charlotte. #WCCB @WCCBCharlotte pic.twitter.com/iPKOfAnksf — Marvin Beach (@MBeach14) November 30, 2022

The teen was transported to Atrium Health with life-threatening injuries and is listed in stable condition.

Authorities have not said what led to the shooting.