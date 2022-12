Gaston County Mugshots November 30th

1/26 Gaston County Mugshots

2/26 Sidney Allen – Handicap Assault – Resisting Public Officer

3/26 Benjamin Brown – Probation Violation

4/26 Eric Campbell – Larceny Motor Vehicle

5/26 Emauria Carothers – Assault Inflicting Serious Injury



6/26 Sharelle Chambers – Failure To Appear In Court

7/26 Kentrell Dawson – Reckless Driving – Speeding Seal Belt – Unintentional Littering <15 LBS

8/26 Ashly Dingle – Failure To Appear In Court

9/26 Michael Gibby – Possession Of Schedule I – IV Controlled Substances – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Shoplifting Concealed Goods

10/26 Davorsea Hamick – Driving While License Revoked



11/26 Joshua Hannon – Driving While License Revoked

12/26 Gavin Harris – Possession Of Stolen Firearm – Carry Concealed Firearm

13/26 Amy Kapinski – Probation Violation

14/26 Steven Lowery – Domestic Violence Protection Order – Criminal Contempt

15/26 Vladimiar Lynch – Probation Violation – Failure To Appear In Court



16/26 George McDowell – Second Degree Trespass

17/26 Justin Mullis – Possession Of Firearm

18/26 Elijah Pearson – Failure To Appear In Court – Possession Stolen Motor Vehicle

19/26 John Peeler – Probation Violation – Failure To Appear In Court

20/26 Michael Rollins – Assault On A Female – Resist Public Officer



21/26 Johnny Sadler – Failure To Appear In Court

22/26 Brandi Shahan – Probation Violation

23/26 Kristy Sigmon – Failure To Appear In Court

24/26 Charles Spikes – Assault WIth A Deadly Weapon – Assault On A Female – Injury To Personal Property

25/26 Jessica Whorley Failure To Appear In Court



26/26 Andrew Wooten – Failure To Appear In Court





















































