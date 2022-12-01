Police Investigating After CMS Student Shot in East Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police have confirmed a 17-year-old was shot Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Lanza Drive just before 3p.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed that a Rocky River High student was shot. We’ve learned that student’s name is Nahzir Taylor. He was injured in the shooting after getting off the bus.

#BREAKING – @CMPD saying a 17-yr-old is in stable condition after being shot on Lanza Drive, off Robinson Church Road in East Charlotte. #WCCB @WCCBCharlotte pic.twitter.com/iPKOfAnksf — Marvin Beach (@MBeach14) November 30, 2022

Turner was transported to Atrium Health with life-threatening injuries. His mother told WCCB he is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made in the case and authorities have not said what led to the shooting.

CMS says grief counselors will be available at the school for students and staff.

This is a developing story.