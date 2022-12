Gaston County Mugshots December 1st

1/18 Gaston County Mugshots

2/18 Blaire Black – Failure To Appear

3/18 Ahesia Bradley – Simple Assault

4/18 William Butler – Failure To Appear In Court

5/18 Adam Clemmons – Communicating Threats



6/18 Sierra Dingus – Assault By Pointing A Gun – Communicating Threats

7/18 Shonquilla Garvin – Simple Assault

8/18 Kimberly Gibson – Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Of Heroine – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

9/18 Josue Hernandez – Probation Violation

10/18 Timothy Kirkpatrick – Probation Violation



11/18 Nyiema Lamont – Simple Assault – Failure To Appear

12/18 Ricky McKinney – Probation Violation

13/18 Jeffery McKnight – Failure To Appear In Court

14/18 Courtland Moore – Assault On A Female

15/18 Steve Novlett – First Degree Trespass



16/18 Christie Sharpe – Failure To Appear In Court – Probation Violation – Possession Of Schedule IV Controlled Substances

17/18 Jacob Tyner – Driving While License Revoked

18/18 Rafael Wright – Criminal Content – Reckless Driving – Misuse Of 911 Unsafe Passing





































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from December 1st. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.