Gaston County Mugshots December 2nd
Justin Baldwin – Probation Violation
Solomon Barnwell – Resisting Public Officer – Speeding – Reckless Driving -Assault On A Government Official
Bradley Blackwelder – Failure To Appear In Court – Larceny – Resisting Public Officer
Ardy Boulay – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – No License Fictitious Tags
Eliza Estrada – Driving While Impaired
Christopher Gosnell – Failure To Appear In Court
Nicholas Grundza – Probation Violation
Kaley Heston – Failure To Appear In Court
Desmon Hodges – Pobation Violation
Deleana Kirk – No Car Insurance – Failure To Maintain Lane Control – Driving While Impaired
Angelica Macias – Failure To Appear In Court
Roger Mason – Domestic Violence Protection Order
Frank Odell – Simple Assault
Luis Padilla Ayala DWI Open Container After Consuming Alcohol Speeding Failure To Maintain Lane Control No Seat Belt
Andrew Pardillo Failure To Apppear In Court
Angel Shuler – Failure To Appear In Court
Robert Singletary – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Inflicting Serious Injury – Kidnapping – Communicating Threats
Jacqueline Snyder Failure To Appear In Court
Heather Williams-Trejo – Failure To Appear In Court
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Friday, December 2nd. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.