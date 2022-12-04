Mecklenburg County Mugshots December 3rd
Thomas Bailey – Possession Of Controlled Substances – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
Carol Cochran – Governor’s Warrant
Patricese Worley – Second Degree Trespass – Resisting Public Officer
Jeffery Willis- Driving While License Revoked – Attempting Larceny – Trespass First Degree
Johnathan Thomas – Fictitious Title – Driving While Impaired – Speeding
Ralph Spurock – Driving While Impaired
Shaheem Snype – Assault By Strangulation
Michael Smith – Failure To Maintain Lane Control – Simple Possession Of Schedule VI Controlled Substances
Jamrio Smith – Possession Stolen Firearm – Felony Possession Marijuana
Edjuan Smith – Driving While Impaired
Malik Shropshire – Second Degree Trespass
Xane Santiago – Felony Larceny
Matthew Ross – Misdemeanor Larceny – Financial Card Theft – Identity Theft
Gilbert Rasnake – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
Daryl Parker – Second Degree Trespass
Quintin Oxendine – Felony Larceny – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
Brandon Oakley – Simple Assault – Public Disturbance
Iesha Murphy – Hit And Run Felony – Probation Violation – Possession Stolen Motor Vehicle
Arain Morales-Perez – Driving While Impaired
Walter Mejia – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving
Toriano Mcrae – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Jodi Kelly – Felony Possession Of Cocaine
George Johnson – Felony Possession Of Cocaine
Darrell Hudson – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession Weapon Mass Destruction
Lorena Horn – Domestic Crime Trespass – Injury To Real Property – Breaking Or Entering
Amanda Hopkins – Breaking And Or Entering – larlceny After Breaking/Entring – Felony Larceny
Eric Groen – Domestic Crime Trespass
Nathan Bibbons – Speeding – Driving While License Revoked – Window Tinting Violation
Kahlil Gainey – Assault By Strangulation
Keith Ellison – Driving While Impaired
Rediet Desta – Assault While Deadly Weapon Serious Injury
James Clarke – Driving While Impaired – Expired Registration Card – Failure To Stop At Red Light
Aniya Boyd – Misdemeanor Larceny
Morgan Blackmoore – Intoxicated And Disruptive
Diamond Barrett – Probation Violation – Driving While License Revoked
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, December 3rd. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.