Mecklenburg County Mugshots December 3rd

1/36 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/36 Thomas Bailey – Possession Of Controlled Substances – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

3/36 Carol Cochran – Governor’s Warrant

4/36 Patricese Worley – Second Degree Trespass – Resisting Public Officer

5/36 Jeffery Willis- Driving While License Revoked – Attempting Larceny – Trespass First Degree



6/36 Johnathan Thomas – Fictitious Title – Driving While Impaired – Speeding

7/36 Ralph Spurock – Driving While Impaired

8/36 Shaheem Snype – Assault By Strangulation

9/36 Michael Smith – Failure To Maintain Lane Control – Simple Possession Of Schedule VI Controlled Substances

10/36 Jamrio Smith – Possession Stolen Firearm – Felony Possession Marijuana



11/36 Edjuan Smith – Driving While Impaired

12/36 Malik Shropshire – Second Degree Trespass

13/36 Xane Santiago – Felony Larceny

14/36 Matthew Ross – Misdemeanor Larceny – Financial Card Theft – Identity Theft

15/36 Gilbert Rasnake – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle



16/36 Daryl Parker – Second Degree Trespass

17/36 Quintin Oxendine – Felony Larceny – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

18/36 Brandon Oakley – Simple Assault – Public Disturbance

19/36 Iesha Murphy – Hit And Run Felony – Probation Violation – Possession Stolen Motor Vehicle

20/36 Arain Morales-Perez – Driving While Impaired



21/36 Walter Mejia – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving

22/36 Toriano Mcrae – Carrying Concealed Weapon

23/36 Jodi Kelly – Felony Possession Of Cocaine

24/36 George Johnson – Felony Possession Of Cocaine

25/36 Darrell Hudson – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession Weapon Mass Destruction



26/36 Lorena Horn – Domestic Crime Trespass – Injury To Real Property – Breaking Or Entering

27/36 Amanda Hopkins – Breaking And Or Entering – larlceny After Breaking/Entring – Felony Larceny

28/36 Eric Groen – Domestic Crime Trespass

29/36 Nathan Bibbons – Speeding – Driving While License Revoked – Window Tinting Violation

30/36 Kahlil Gainey – Assault By Strangulation



31/36 Keith Ellison – Driving While Impaired

32/36 Rediet Desta – Assault While Deadly Weapon Serious Injury

33/36 James Clarke – Driving While Impaired – Expired Registration Card – Failure To Stop At Red Light

34/36 Aniya Boyd – Misdemeanor Larceny

35/36 Morgan Blackmoore – Intoxicated And Disruptive



36/36 Diamond Barrett – Probation Violation – Driving While License Revoked









































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, December 3rd. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.