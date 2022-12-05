CMPD: Daycare Attacked With Hate Speech Rock

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officers say that Marizetta Kerry Child Development Center, a daycare on Beatties Ford Road, was vandalized just after 8:30 a.m., Monday morning.

Someone allegedly threw a rock containing “hate speech and various threats toward children” through one of the windows. No one was hurt.

The daycare and police have updated parents on the incident. Police are checking other area daycares but have not found evidence of any other attacks.

CMPS says they have evidence to link this incident with the shooting of a park ranger on November 27th at Friendship Spotsplex, a park within walking distance of the daycare.

Police have not said if they believe the earlier shooting was a hate crime. The FBI is assisting with the investigation.

Offices stress that the public’s help is critical in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600. You can remain anonymous.