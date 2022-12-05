Mecklenburg County Mugshots December 4th

1/34 Mug Cov

2/34 Juan Valderrama – Second Degree Trespassing – Resisting Officer

3/34 Devin Wood – Assault On A Female

4/34 Julian Wilson – Assault With Serious Injury

5/34 Tony Williams – Assault On A Female – Larceny



6/34 Michael White – Communicating Threats

7/34 Justin Villanueva – Assault On A Female – False Imprisonment

8/34 Julia Tomsovic – DWi

9/34 Anka Thompson – Simple Assault

10/34 Anthrawn Springs – Possession Of Stolen Vehicle – Possession With Intent Cocaine



11/34 Mia Smith – Breaking And Entering

12/34 Elijah Smith – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Hit And Run

13/34 Rene Misael – Assault On A Female

14/34 Selbrani McCain – Second Degree Trespassing

15/34 Edwin Lopez – Probation Violation



16/34 Robert Jones – Driving While License Revoked

17/34 Scott Howard – Simple Assault

18/34 Christopher Hill – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female

19/34 Gregory Hernandez – Breaking And Entering – Assault

20/34 Gregory Hernandez – Breaking And Entering – Assault With A Deadly Weapon



21/34 Stephanie Hall – DWI

22/34 Jaylin Goodson – Simple Assault

23/34 Erykah Gibbs – Driving While License Revoked

24/34 Stacy Derico – First Degree Kidnapping – Assault On A Female

25/34 Myron Colson – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon



26/34 Gomesindo Chavezvargas – Assault With Deadly Weapon

27/34 Carol Cochran – Governors Warrant

28/34 Eric Brown – Assault On A Female

29/34 Antonio Blackmon – Attempted Robbery

30/34 Angelo Bittle – Assault On A Female



32/34 Kevin Benfield – DWI – Reckless Driving

33/34 Shoaib Ahmed – Assault On A Female

34/34 Hrina Adrong – Carrying Concealed Weapon





































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Sunday, December 4th.