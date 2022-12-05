Mecklenburg County Mugshots December 4th
-
-
2/34
Juan Valderrama – Second Degree Trespassing – Resisting Officer
-
3/34
Devin Wood – Assault On A Female
-
4/34
Julian Wilson – Assault With Serious Injury
-
5/34
Tony Williams – Assault On A Female – Larceny
-
-
6/34
Michael White – Communicating Threats
-
7/34
Justin Villanueva – Assault On A Female – False Imprisonment
-
-
9/34
Anka Thompson – Simple Assault
-
10/34
Anthrawn Springs – Possession Of Stolen Vehicle – Possession With Intent Cocaine
-
-
11/34
Mia Smith – Breaking And Entering
-
12/34
Elijah Smith – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Hit And Run
-
13/34
Rene Misael – Assault On A Female
-
14/34
Selbrani McCain – Second Degree Trespassing
-
15/34
Edwin Lopez – Probation Violation
-
-
16/34
Robert Jones – Driving While License Revoked
-
17/34
Scott Howard – Simple Assault
-
18/34
Christopher Hill – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female
-
19/34
Gregory Hernandez – Breaking And Entering – Assault
-
20/34
Gregory Hernandez – Breaking And Entering – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
-
-
21/34
Stephanie Hall – DWI
-
22/34
Jaylin Goodson – Simple Assault
-
23/34
Erykah Gibbs – Driving While License Revoked
-
24/34
Stacy Derico – First Degree Kidnapping – Assault On A Female
-
25/34
Myron Colson – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
-
-
26/34
Gomesindo Chavezvargas – Assault With Deadly Weapon
-
27/34
Carol Cochran – Governors Warrant
-
28/34
Eric Brown – Assault On A Female
-
29/34
Antonio Blackmon – Attempted Robbery
-
30/34
Angelo Bittle – Assault On A Female
-
-
31/34
Antonio Blackmon – Attempted Robbery
-
32/34
Kevin Benfield – DWI – Reckless Driving
-
33/34
Shoaib Ahmed – Assault On A Female
-
34/34
Hrina Adrong – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Sunday, December 4th.