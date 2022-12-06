CMPD Identifies Person In Custody Connected To Daycare Vandalism, Shooting Of Park Ranger

1/4 Tyson Lee Corpening

2/4 Police Park Near Marizetta Kerry Child Development Center

3/4 CMPD Says a Rock Was Thrown Through the Window of the Daycare

4/4 CMPD Held a Press Conference to Discuss The Incident







The Latest:

Police have identified Tyson Corpening, 36, as the suspect arrested in connection to the shooting of a park ranger and the vandalism of a daycare.

CMPD SWAT team and the FBI arrested Corpening Monday. He is charged with the following:

Attempted Murder

Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury

Two counts of Ethnic Intimidation

Damage to Property

Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon

Threat of Mass Violence on Educational Property

Both the park ranger and the daycare, which police say was targeted with hate speech, have been told of Corpening’s arrest.

Previously (12/5/2022):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police says one person is now in custody in connection with vandalism Monday morning at Marizetta Kerry Child Development Center on Beatties Ford Road.

Police say someone threw a rock containing “hate speech and various threats toward children” through one of the windows. No one was hurt.

The daycare and police have updated parents on the incident. Police are checking other area daycares but have not found evidence of any other attacks.

CMPD says they have evidence to link this incident with the shooting of a park ranger on November 27th at Friendship Sportsplex, a park within walking distance of the daycare.

Police have not said if they believe the earlier shooting was a hate crime. The FBI is assisting with the investigation.