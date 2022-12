Mecklenburg County Mugshots December 5th

1/44 Mugcov

2/44 Gilbert Rasnake – Probation Violation

3/44 Ryan Russell – Probation Violation

4/44 Derek Wideman – Second Degree Trespassing

5/44 Ayanna Stevenson – Simple Assault



6/44 Franklin Simpson – Resisting Officer

7/44 Sirak Seyoum – DWi

8/44 Graham Robinson – Larceny After Breaking And Entering

9/44 Jazmin Rivens – Felony Possession

10/44 Nichole Pretrosino – Second Degree Trespassing



11/44 Maynor Posada – Delivering Cocaine

12/44 Fatima Perez – Simple Assault – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

13/44 Mert Oztin – Assault On A Female

14/44 Giu Nie – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts

15/44 Luis Mencia – Breaking And Entering – Possession



16/44 William Mcvay – Intoxicated And Disruptive

17/44 Jamarcus McLaughlin – Breaking And Entering

18/44 Darryan Maultsby – Simple Assault

19/44 Brandon Lira – Assault On A Female

20/44 Orlando Lee – Trespassing



21/44 Joey Lee – Breaking And Entering – Larceny

22/44 Darren Lasco – Speeding – Driving While License Revoked

23/44 Willie Johnson – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Attempted Murder

24/44 Raven Jackson – Simple Assault

25/44 Darrin Hudson – Larceny



26/44 Christiana Horton – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Possesion Of Cocaine

27/44 Mark Henry – Felony Possession – Stolen Goods

28/44 Jamerrious Hart – Robbery WIth Dangerous Weapon

29/44 Denzell Flowers – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female

30/44 Maruntel Europa – Larceny



31/44 Troy Dowdell – Felony Possession – Possession Of Marijuana

32/44 Eric Degree – Possession With Intent Marijuana – Felony Possession

33/44 Nyiesha Daniels – Simple Assault

34/44 David Cook – Operating Vehicle No Insuracne

35/44 Oscar Carrrillo – Assault By Strangulation



36/44 Leyda Carrilo – Simple Assault

37/44 Delano Byars – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle

38/44 Careeonna Burt – Fugitive

39/44 Tony Burns – Breaking And Entering – Larceny

40/44 Casual Broadnax – Assault On A Female



41/44 Richard Beshore – DWI

42/44 Jerry Beeler – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Meth

43/44 Corey Barnard – Probation Violation

44/44 Essence Banks – Simple Assault

























































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Monday, December 5th.