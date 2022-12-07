Mecklenburg County Mugshots December 6th

1/50 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/50 James Alexander – Habitual Larceny – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

3/50 Alejandra Bravo – Dangerous Drugs – Trafficking Cocaine

4/50 Brandon Brown – Felony Possession Of Marijuana – Felony Possession Of Schedule I Controlled Substances – Possession Marijuana Paraphernalia

5/50 Demarko Brown – Assault Inflict Serious Injury



6/50 Terry Bullloch – Assault On A Female – Misdemeanor Larceny

7/50 Jacinto Ceto – Statutory Rape Of Child By Adult

8/50 Reginald Clindon – Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation

9/50 Tyson Corpening – Assault With A Deadly – Attempted First Degree Murder – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

10/50 Raheem Crawford – Probation Violation – Assault On A Female



11/50 Orlando Davis – Probation Violation

12/50 Robert Dunlap – Second Degree Trespass – Second Degree Trespass

13/50 Malik Dunn – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Speeding – Driving While License Revoked

14/50 Treavon Evans 0 Oopen Container Alcohol Violence Exceeding Posted Speed Assault

15/50 Jai Fountain Alcohol Beverage- Possession For Sell



16/50 Walter Gaither – Resisting Public Officer – Driving While License Revoked

17/50 Alicia Givens – Simple Assault

18/50 Justin Grier – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Injury To Real Property

19/50 Raymon Medina – Obtain Property By False Pretense – Uttering A Forged Instrument – Resisting Public Officer

20/50 Richaard Haffner – Simple Assault On Government Official – Resisting Public Officer



21/50 Wonya Harris – Fleming Possession Of Firearm By Felon

22/50 Kevon Henderson – Second Degree Trespass

23/50 Donta Jones – False Imprisonment

24/50 Naji Lee – Assault By Strangulation

25/50 Levi Lisnby – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Resisting Public Officer – Domestic Crime Trespass



26/50 Candice Mcreynolds – Aid And Abetting Driving While License Revoked

27/50 Josue Hernandez-Mendoza – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving – Resisting Public Officer

28/50 Kareem Moore – Probation Violation – Obtained Property False Pretense

29/50 Robert Moore – Simple Assault

30/50 Jan Penland – Misdemeanor Larceny



31/50 Darren Redfern – Possession Of Cocaine With Intent To Sell/Deliver

32/50 Janyia Rice – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Possession Of Marijuana Paraphernalia

33/50 Graham Rochester – Driving While Impaired

34/50 Deion Rogers – Misdemeanor Larceny

35/50 Jamal Royster – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill Inflicting Serious Injury



36/50 Cutis Sherer – Driving While License Revoked

37/50 Uri Small – Larceny Of Dog – Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

38/50 Quinn Smith – Break/Enter Terrorize/Injure – Assault On A Female

39/50 Rav’von Sparks – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Contributing Delinquency Of Juvenile

40/50 Anthony Stitt – Nonsupport Of Child



41/50 Dhan Sunar – Simple Assault – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Minor Present

42/50 Bobby Terry – Possession Stolen Firearm By Felon

43/50 Sheila Terry – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

44/50 Grace Thew – Driving While Impaired

45/50 Diondre Tucker – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Discharge Firearm In The City – Injury To Personal Property



46/50 Brandon Washington – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Driving While Impaired

47/50 Devonta Williams – Possession Stolen Firearm – Discharge Firearm In The City

48/50 Wille Williams – Felony Larceny – Breaking/Entering – Injury To Real Property

49/50 Colin Wilson – Breaking/Entering A Motor Vehicle

50/50 Regina Woodard – Second Degree Trespass – Assault Government Official/Employer





































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Tuesday, December 6th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.