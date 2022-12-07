Mecklenburg County Mugshots December 6th
-
1/50
Mecklenburg County Mugshots
-
2/50
James Alexander – Habitual Larceny – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
-
3/50
Alejandra Bravo – Dangerous Drugs – Trafficking Cocaine
-
4/50
Brandon Brown – Felony Possession Of Marijuana – Felony Possession Of Schedule I Controlled Substances – Possession Marijuana Paraphernalia
-
5/50
Demarko Brown – Assault Inflict Serious Injury
-
-
6/50
Terry Bullloch – Assault On A Female – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
7/50
Jacinto Ceto – Statutory Rape Of Child By Adult
-
8/50
Reginald Clindon – Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation
-
9/50
Tyson Corpening – Assault With A Deadly – Attempted First Degree Murder – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
-
10/50
Raheem Crawford – Probation Violation – Assault On A Female
-
-
11/50
Orlando Davis – Probation Violation
-
12/50
Robert Dunlap – Second Degree Trespass – Second Degree Trespass
-
13/50
Malik Dunn – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Speeding – Driving While License Revoked
-
14/50
Treavon Evans 0 Oopen Container Alcohol Violence Exceeding Posted Speed Assault
-
15/50
Jai Fountain Alcohol Beverage- Possession For Sell
-
-
16/50
Walter Gaither – Resisting Public Officer – Driving While License Revoked
-
17/50
Alicia Givens – Simple Assault
-
18/50
Justin Grier – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Injury To Real Property
-
19/50
Raymon Medina – Obtain Property By False Pretense – Uttering A Forged Instrument – Resisting Public Officer
-
20/50
Richaard Haffner – Simple Assault On Government Official – Resisting Public Officer
-
-
21/50
Wonya Harris – Fleming Possession Of Firearm By Felon
-
22/50
Kevon Henderson – Second Degree Trespass
-
23/50
Donta Jones – False Imprisonment
-
24/50
Naji Lee – Assault By Strangulation
-
25/50
Levi Lisnby – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Resisting Public Officer – Domestic Crime Trespass
-
-
26/50
Candice Mcreynolds – Aid And Abetting Driving While License Revoked
-
27/50
Josue Hernandez-Mendoza – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving – Resisting Public Officer
-
28/50
Kareem Moore – Probation Violation – Obtained Property False Pretense
-
29/50
Robert Moore – Simple Assault
-
30/50
Jan Penland – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
-
31/50
Darren Redfern – Possession Of Cocaine With Intent To Sell/Deliver
-
32/50
Janyia Rice – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Possession Of Marijuana Paraphernalia
-
33/50
Graham Rochester – Driving While Impaired
-
34/50
Deion Rogers – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
35/50
Jamal Royster – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill Inflicting Serious Injury
-
-
36/50
Cutis Sherer – Driving While License Revoked
-
37/50
Uri Small – Larceny Of Dog – Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
-
38/50
Quinn Smith – Break/Enter Terrorize/Injure – Assault On A Female
-
39/50
Rav’von Sparks – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Contributing Delinquency Of Juvenile
-
40/50
Anthony Stitt – Nonsupport Of Child
-
-
41/50
Dhan Sunar – Simple Assault – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Minor Present
-
42/50
Bobby Terry – Possession Stolen Firearm By Felon
-
43/50
Sheila Terry – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
-
44/50
Grace Thew – Driving While Impaired
-
45/50
Diondre Tucker – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Discharge Firearm In The City – Injury To Personal Property
-
-
46/50
Brandon Washington – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Driving While Impaired
-
47/50
Devonta Williams – Possession Stolen Firearm – Discharge Firearm In The City
-
48/50
Wille Williams – Felony Larceny – Breaking/Entering – Injury To Real Property
-
49/50
Colin Wilson – Breaking/Entering A Motor Vehicle
-
50/50
Regina Woodard – Second Degree Trespass – Assault Government Official/Employer
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Tuesday, December 6th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.