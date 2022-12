Gaston County Mugshots December 7th

1/27 Gaston County Mugshots

2/27 Deborah Aiken – Failure To Appear In Court

3/27 Juan Avalo – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Larceny

4/27 George Blackmon – Resist Public Officer

5/27 Roger Brown – Failure To Appear In Court



6/27 Keith Carpenter – Possession Stolen Property – Break/Enter- Larceny After Break/Enter

7/27 Baron Charles – Driving While Impaired

8/27 Demetrus Collins – Resisting Public Officer – Traffic Infraction – Possession Of Open Container/Consumption Of Alcohol

9/27 Jakeel Corry – Break/Enter Terrorize/Injure

10/27 Matthew Edison – Possession Of Meth – Possession Drug Paraphernalia – Possession Of Schedule IV Controlled Substances



11/27 Caset Ellis – Probation Violation

12/27 Edgar Escocedo-Lozano – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle

13/27 Steven Franklin – Failure To Report New Address – Sex Offender

14/27 Adam Furr – Break/Enter Motor Vehicle

15/27 Ricky Gilmore – Failure To Appear In Court



16/27 Johnathan Gofort – Driving While License Revoked

17/27 William Hill – Probation Violation

18/27 Claudia Michelle – Break/Enter

19/27 Rusty Johnson – Failure To Appear In Court

20/27 Walter Jones – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Marijuana



21/27 Destiny Kirby – Financial Identity Fraud – Financial Card Fraud

22/27 Billy Kovach – Probation Violation

23/27 Michael Tarbush – Assault Of Female

24/27 Daron Williams – Failure To Appear In Court

25/27 Larry Williams – Parole Warrant



26/27 Alyssa Woody – Failure To Appear In Court

27/27 Joy Ziebart – Parole Warrant























































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, December 7th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.