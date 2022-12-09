Gaston County Mugshots December 8th

1/24 Gaston County Mugshots

2/24 Dustin Waller – Probation Violation

3/24 Charles Taylor – Extradition/Fugative

4/24 Michael Stillwell – Larceny

5/24 Kara Smythwood – Intimidate Witness



6/24 Chad Smith – Failure To Appear In Court

7/24 Maliq Saadiq – Resist Public Officer

8/24 Matthew Ruttenbur – Failure To Appear In Court

9/24 Matthew Norwood – Common Law Robbery – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Breaking/Entering – Larceny After Break/Entering

10/24 Justin McNeely – Break/Enter – Larceny After Break/Enter



11/24 David McGee – Failure To Appear In Court

12/24 Torrie Layel – Probation Violation

13/24 Shannon Kuykendall – Possession Of Stolen Property Breaking And Entering Larceny After Breaking:Entering

14/24 Anthony Holland – Failure To Appear In Court

15/24 Shelda Ferguson – Failure To Appear In Court



16/24 Scott Dougglas – Failure To Appear In Court

17/24 Larry Crowder – Driving While License Revoked – Possession Of Marijuana – DWI

18/24 Harold Canup – Assault – Inflicting Serious Injury

19/24 Charles Bryson – Failure To Appear In Court

20/24 Christian Brockington – Domestic Violence Protection Order



21/24 Brandon Bridges Cyber Stalking

22/24 Crystal Black Failure To Appear In Court

23/24 Richard Alfaro Assault On A Female

24/24 Melanie Alfaro Simple Assault

















































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, December 8th. all are presumed innocent until proven guilty.