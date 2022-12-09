Gaston County Mugshots December 8th
-
1/24
Gaston County Mugshots
-
2/24
Dustin Waller – Probation Violation
-
3/24
Charles Taylor – Extradition/Fugative
-
4/24
Michael Stillwell – Larceny
-
5/24
Kara Smythwood – Intimidate Witness
-
-
6/24
Chad Smith – Failure To Appear In Court
-
7/24
Maliq Saadiq – Resist Public Officer
-
8/24
Matthew Ruttenbur – Failure To Appear In Court
-
9/24
Matthew Norwood – Common Law Robbery – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Breaking/Entering – Larceny After Break/Entering
-
10/24
Justin McNeely – Break/Enter – Larceny After Break/Enter
-
-
11/24
David McGee – Failure To Appear In Court
-
12/24
Torrie Layel – Probation Violation
-
13/24
Shannon Kuykendall – Possession Of Stolen Property Breaking And Entering Larceny After Breaking:Entering
-
14/24
Anthony Holland – Failure To Appear In Court
-
15/24
Shelda Ferguson – Failure To Appear In Court
-
-
16/24
Scott Dougglas – Failure To Appear In Court
-
17/24
Larry Crowder – Driving While License Revoked – Possession Of Marijuana – DWI
-
18/24
Harold Canup – Assault – Inflicting Serious Injury
-
19/24
Charles Bryson – Failure To Appear In Court
-
20/24
Christian Brockington – Domestic Violence Protection Order
-
-
21/24
Brandon Bridges Cyber Stalking
-
22/24
Crystal Black Failure To Appear In Court
-
23/24
Richard Alfaro Assault On A Female
-
24/24
Melanie Alfaro Simple Assault
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, December 8th. all are presumed innocent until proven guilty.