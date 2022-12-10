Gaston County Mugshots December 9th
Rebecca Whitesmith – Driving While Impaired
Amber Vandor – Driving While Impaired
Emily Turner – Driving While Impaired – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol – Speeding
Charles Taylor – Parole Warrant
Derek Simpson – Possession Of Meth -Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
Jessica Selmer – Failure To Appear In Court
Tammy Saunders – Probation Violation
Olando Rogers – Possession Of Firearm
Quinston Polk – Failure To Appear In Court
Gerson Padilla-Claros – Speeding – Reckless Driving – Failure To Maintain Lane Control
Christopher Noel – Probation Violation
Willie Nicolas – Reckless Driving – Driving While Impaired – Failure To Maintain Lane Control
Troy Morton – Registered Titled – Insurance Fictitious Tags
Benjamin Morgan – Failure To Appear In Court
Russell Mitchell – Driving While Impaired
Joseph Manalis – Failure To Appear In Court
David Huspeth – Second Degree Tresspassing
Dustin Hawkin – Failure To AppearIng Court – Driving While License Revoked – Insurance
Nicolas Grundza – Probation Violation
Kevin Goode – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Inflicting Serious Injury
Aiden Fortner – Failure To Appear In Court
Quayshawn Dunbar – Failure To Appear In Court
John Da Rosa – Larceny
Eric Coles – Break/Enter
Kajuan Cloud – Failure To Appear In Court – Possession Of Schedule III Controlled Substances
Kenneth Cannup – Assault With Deadly Weapon
Melvin Caldwell – Possession Of Meth – Larceny – Driving While License Revoked – Carry Firearm
Dustin Brown Fianncial
Joshua Ayers- Second Degree Trespass – Resist Public Officer
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Friday, December 9th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.