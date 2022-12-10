Gaston County Mugshots December 9th

1/30 Gaston County Mugshots

2/30 Rebecca Whitesmith – Driving While Impaired

3/30 Amber Vandor – Driving While Impaired

4/30 Emily Turner – Driving While Impaired – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol – Speeding

5/30 Charles Taylor – Parole Warrant



6/30 Derek Simpson – Possession Of Meth -Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

7/30 Jessica Selmer – Failure To Appear In Court

8/30 Tammy Saunders – Probation Violation

9/30 Olando Rogers – Possession Of Firearm

10/30 Quinston Polk – Failure To Appear In Court



11/30 Gerson Padilla-Claros – Speeding – Reckless Driving – Failure To Maintain Lane Control

12/30 Christopher Noel – Probation Violation

13/30 Willie Nicolas – Reckless Driving – Driving While Impaired – Failure To Maintain Lane Control

14/30 Troy Morton – Registered Titled – Insurance Fictitious Tags

15/30 Benjamin Morgan – Failure To Appear In Court



16/30 Russell Mitchell – Driving While Impaired

17/30 Joseph Manalis – Failure To Appear In Court

18/30 David Huspeth – Second Degree Tresspassing

19/30 Dustin Hawkin – Failure To AppearIng Court – Driving While License Revoked – Insurance

20/30 Nicolas Grundza – Probation Violation



21/30 Kevin Goode – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Inflicting Serious Injury

22/30 Aiden Fortner – Failure To Appear In Court

23/30 Quayshawn Dunbar – Failure To Appear In Court

24/30 John Da Rosa – Larceny

25/30 Eric Coles – Break/Enter



26/30 Kajuan Cloud – Failure To Appear In Court – Possession Of Schedule III Controlled Substances

27/30 Kenneth Cannup – Assault With Deadly Weapon

28/30 Melvin Caldwell – Possession Of Meth – Larceny – Driving While License Revoked – Carry Firearm

29/30 Dustin Brown Fianncial

30/30 Joshua Ayers- Second Degree Trespass – Resist Public Officer





























































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Friday, December 9th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.