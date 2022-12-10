Mecklenburg County Mugshots December 9th
Gaston County Mugshots
Antwan Jackson – Break/Enter A Motor Vehicle – Felony Larceny – Probation Violation
Hyun Hwing – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
Montario Howard – Possession Of Cocaine With Intent To Sell / Deliver – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Jahmel Horne – Fugative/Extradition
Calvis Hill – Resisting Public Officer
Kevon Henderson – Resisting Public Officer – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
Lloyd Hayes – Second Degree Trespass
Brittany Harvey – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
Antonio Guzman – Hernandez Driving While Impaired
Kalm Green – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Felony Larceny – Resisting Public Arrest
Kenneth Gray – Injury To Person Property – Driving After Consuming <21
Thomas Graves – Assault With A Deadly
Tanya Goldwire – Second Degree Trespass
Jeffery Gilbert – Felony Larceny
Kimberly Freeman – Simple Assault
Johnathan Duncan – Break/Enter A Motor Vehicle
Johnathan Dotch – Misdemeanor Stalking
Eric Crump – Possession Of Schedule I Controlled – Substances With Intent To Manufacture/Sell/Distribute
Dontaveon Craig – Second Degree Trespass – Misdemeanor Larceny
Sanchez Connor – Domestic Protective Order Violation
Terry Chhan – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Nancy Chasengnou – Driving While License Revoked – Expired Registration Card
Thomas Carroll – Driving While Impaired
Courtney Byrd – Breaking/Entering Possession Of Firearm
Travis Brown – Assault Physical Injury Emergency Prison
Richard Britt – Trafficking Heroin – Possession Drug Paraphernalia
Brandon Boykin – Driving While Impaired
Adrian Boular – Misdemeanor Larceny
Asia Belk – Simple Assault
Antonio Barnette – Interfere Emergency Communication – Common Law Robbery – Assault Inflicting Serious Injury
Cameron Baptist – Driving While Impaired
Lillian Baker – Larceny By Anti Inventory Device
Taniyah Asbury – Simple Assault
Everette Anderson – Indecent Exposure – Resisting Public Officer – Urinate In Public/Delicate In Public
Curtis Allwn – Probation Violation
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Friday, December 9th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.