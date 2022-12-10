Mecklenburg County Mugshots December 9th

–

1/36 Gaston County Mugshots

2/36 Antwan Jackson – Break/Enter A Motor Vehicle – Felony Larceny – Probation Violation

3/36 Hyun Hwing – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

4/36 Montario Howard – Possession Of Cocaine With Intent To Sell / Deliver – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

5/36 Jahmel Horne – Fugative/Extradition



6/36 Calvis Hill – Resisting Public Officer

7/36 Kevon Henderson – Resisting Public Officer – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

8/36 Lloyd Hayes – Second Degree Trespass

9/36 Brittany Harvey – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

10/36 Antonio Guzman – Hernandez Driving While Impaired



11/36 Kalm Green – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Felony Larceny – Resisting Public Arrest

12/36 Kenneth Gray – Injury To Person Property – Driving After Consuming <21

13/36 Thomas Graves – Assault With A Deadly

14/36 Tanya Goldwire – Second Degree Trespass

15/36 Jeffery Gilbert – Felony Larceny



16/36 Kimberly Freeman – Simple Assault

17/36 Johnathan Duncan – Break/Enter A Motor Vehicle

18/36 Johnathan Dotch – Misdemeanor Stalking

19/36 Eric Crump – Possession Of Schedule I Controlled – Substances With Intent To Manufacture/Sell/Distribute

20/36 Dontaveon Craig – Second Degree Trespass – Misdemeanor Larceny



21/36 Sanchez Connor – Domestic Protective Order Violation

22/36 Terry Chhan – Carrying Concealed Weapon

23/36 Nancy Chasengnou – Driving While License Revoked – Expired Registration Card

24/36 Thomas Carroll – Driving While Impaired

25/36 Courtney Byrd – Breaking/Entering Possession Of Firearm



26/36 Travis Brown – Assault Physical Injury Emergency Prison

27/36 Richard Britt – Trafficking Heroin – Possession Drug Paraphernalia

28/36 Brandon Boykin – Driving While Impaired

29/36 Adrian Boular – Misdemeanor Larceny

30/36 Asia Belk – Simple Assault



31/36 Antonio Barnette – Interfere Emergency Communication – Common Law Robbery – Assault Inflicting Serious Injury

32/36 Cameron Baptist – Driving While Impaired

33/36 Lillian Baker – Larceny By Anti Inventory Device

34/36 Taniyah Asbury – Simple Assault

35/36 Everette Anderson – Indecent Exposure – Resisting Public Officer – Urinate In Public/Delicate In Public



36/36 Curtis Allwn – Probation Violation









































































