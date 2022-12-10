Wet & (Eventually) Warmer Week Ahead

Our first weekend of December is off to a soggy start, and that trend looks to continue into the workweek. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 40s and 50s on Sunday and Monday before the rain returns overnight into Tuesday. The recent theme of “wet mornings, drier afternoons” rings true for our second day of the workweek, but highs will still struggle to get above 50º in the Piedmont. Another round of scattered showers pushes in by Wednesday.

The rain chances stick around through the second half of the week, but temperatures will make a significant recovery. Afternoon highs will top out near 70º for each of the final two days of the workweek, despite the clouds and showers. The Carolinas should finally dry out a bit by next weekend, although the warmer air won’t survive the trip by this point.

Tonight: Variable clouds. Slight shower chance west. Low: 41°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chilly. High: 51°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Sunday Night: Clouds remain. Slight shower chance west. Low: 35°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Monday: Cloudy. PM rain. High: 57°. Wind: E 5-10.