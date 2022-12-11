Gaston County Mugshots December 10th

1/21 Gaston County Mugshots

2/21 Donna Whitelaw – Misdemeanor Larceny

3/21 Eric Eehrmann – Hit/Run Leave Scene Property Damage

4/21 Randy Webster – Failure To Appear In Court

5/21 Rodney Tomberlin – Failure To Report Accident



6/21 Tykevius Thomas – Possess Of Schedule VI Controlled Substances With Intent Manufacture/Sell/Deliver – Expired Registration

7/21 Quiyana Thomas – DWI – Child Abuse – Resisting Public Officer – Fictitious Tags

8/21 Lisa Thomas – Failure To Appear In Court

9/21 Rhonda Spencer – Cruelty To Animals

10/21 Steven Sims – Failure To Appear In Court



11/21 Verron Reynolds – Break/Enter – Common Law Robbery

12/21 Christoher Nichols – Larceny

13/21 Amanda Meeler – Resist Public Officer – Assault On Government Official

14/21 Paul Mattox – Speeding – Reckless Driving – Driving While Impaired

15/21 Steven Lynn – Possession Of Meth – Failure To Appear In Court



16/21 Cody Klein – Obtaining Property False Pretense – Financial Fraud

17/21 Alejandro Hurtado – Failure To Appear In Court

18/21 Rapheal Hunter – Failure To Appear In Court

19/21 Kirsten Hoaglang – Failure To Appear In Court

20/21 Jognathan Herring – Misdemeanor Larceny



21/21 Abe Daniels – Simple Assault – InjuryPersonal Property – Communicating Threats











































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, December 10th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.