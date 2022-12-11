Gaston County Mugshots December 10th
Gaston County Mugshots
Donna Whitelaw – Misdemeanor Larceny
Eric Eehrmann – Hit/Run Leave Scene Property Damage
Randy Webster – Failure To Appear In Court
Rodney Tomberlin – Failure To Report Accident
Tykevius Thomas – Possess Of Schedule VI Controlled Substances With Intent Manufacture/Sell/Deliver – Expired Registration
Quiyana Thomas – DWI – Child Abuse – Resisting Public Officer – Fictitious Tags
Lisa Thomas – Failure To Appear In Court
Rhonda Spencer – Cruelty To Animals
Steven Sims – Failure To Appear In Court
Verron Reynolds – Break/Enter – Common Law Robbery
Christoher Nichols – Larceny
Amanda Meeler – Resist Public Officer – Assault On Government Official
Paul Mattox – Speeding – Reckless Driving – Driving While Impaired
Steven Lynn – Possession Of Meth – Failure To Appear In Court
Cody Klein – Obtaining Property False Pretense – Financial Fraud
Alejandro Hurtado – Failure To Appear In Court
Rapheal Hunter – Failure To Appear In Court
Kirsten Hoaglang – Failure To Appear In Court
Jognathan Herring – Misdemeanor Larceny
Abe Daniels – Simple Assault – InjuryPersonal Property – Communicating Threats
