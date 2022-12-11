Mecklenburg County Mugshots December 10th

1/27 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/27 Pedro Zamora – Fugitive/Extradition

3/27 Roger Whitfield – Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation

4/27 Tyler Swann – Resisting Pubic Officer – Assault On A Female – Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation

5/27 Chaerance Soles – Fugitive/Extradition



6/27 Ronald Smith – Breaking/Entering – Driving While Impaired

7/27 Chrstopher Shoaf – Felony Larceny

8/27 Spencer Shine – False Imprisonment – Assault On A Female – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

9/27 Samuel Guzman-Ponce – Felony Probation Violation

10/27 Michael Rawlings – Driving While Impaired



11/27 Steven Pittman – Assault And Battery

12/27 Shawn Patton – Assault On A Female

13/27 Lisa Pangalos – Assault And Battery – Injury To Person Property

14/27 Elijah Martin – First Degree Tresspas

15/27 Charles Martin – Assault On Female – Failure Register Sex Offender



16/27 Jerrez Lynch – Misdemeanor Larceny

17/27 Isaiah Jennings – Breaking/Entering

18/27 Ronda Hernandez – Fugitive/Extradition

19/27 Samuel Dildy – Resisting Public Officer – First Degree Trespass

20/27 Dontravius Crawfors – Domestic Protective Order Violation



21/27 Jayland Clay – Assault On Female

22/27 Duntraquis Chiles – Robbery With Dangerous – Weapon Possession Of Firearm By Felon

23/27 Courtney Brown – Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Resisting Public Officer – Simple Possession

24/27 David Breton – Driving While Impaired

25/27 Matthew Blakeny – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female



26/27 Markeisha Bell – Urinate In Public

27/27 Hasaun Andrews – Driving While Impaired























































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, December 10th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.