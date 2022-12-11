Mecklenburg County Mugshots December 10th
Pedro Zamora – Fugitive/Extradition
Roger Whitfield – Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation
Tyler Swann – Resisting Pubic Officer – Assault On A Female – Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation
Chaerance Soles – Fugitive/Extradition
Ronald Smith – Breaking/Entering – Driving While Impaired
Chrstopher Shoaf – Felony Larceny
Spencer Shine – False Imprisonment – Assault On A Female – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Samuel Guzman-Ponce – Felony Probation Violation
Michael Rawlings – Driving While Impaired
Steven Pittman – Assault And Battery
Shawn Patton – Assault On A Female
Lisa Pangalos – Assault And Battery – Injury To Person Property
Elijah Martin – First Degree Tresspas
Charles Martin – Assault On Female – Failure Register Sex Offender
Jerrez Lynch – Misdemeanor Larceny
Isaiah Jennings – Breaking/Entering
Ronda Hernandez – Fugitive/Extradition
Samuel Dildy – Resisting Public Officer – First Degree Trespass
Dontravius Crawfors – Domestic Protective Order Violation
Jayland Clay – Assault On Female
Duntraquis Chiles – Robbery With Dangerous – Weapon Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Courtney Brown – Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Resisting Public Officer – Simple Possession
David Breton – Driving While Impaired
Matthew Blakeny – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female
Markeisha Bell – Urinate In Public
Hasaun Andrews – Driving While Impaired
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, December 10th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.