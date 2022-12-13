Jury Deliberates In Trial Of CMPD Officer Phillip Barker

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The fate of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer, Phillip Barker, is now in the hands of the jury as the trial goes to deliberation.

On Tuesday, the prosecution and defense gave their closing statements.

The state replayed Barker’s body cam footage several times to the jury to show the danger of Barker’s speed the night he’s accused of hitting CPCC student James Short with his cruiser while responding to a call.

Barker’s defense team argued the speed isn’t clear enough to convict. The defense also reminded the jury it’s not their job to prove innocence but rather the prosecutions responsibility to prove guilt.

Jury began deliberation in the afternoon.

During deliberation, there seemed to be a lot of confusion from the jury about the definition of “culpable negligence”. The second element needed to prove involuntary manslaughter.

The judge said he will address the issue further tomorrow Wednesday morning when deliberation continues.