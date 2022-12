Mecklenburg County Mugshots December 12th

1/45 Mugcov

2/45 Steven Townsend – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

3/45 Janelle Watson – Trespassing

4/45 Tony Twitty – Assault And Battery – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

5/45 Devin Tucker – Felony Possession Of Mairjuana



6/45 Jaqueveas Talbert – Hit And Run

7/45 Zachary Strong – Operating Vehicle No Insurance

8/45 Todd Smith – Trespassing – Littering

9/45 Christopher Shoaf – Larceny Of Motor

10/45 Carlos Santos – Felony Conspiracy



11/45 Ebony Sanni – Protective Order Violation

12/45 Eduardo Rosales – Driving While License Revoked

13/45 Jon Robertson – Common Law Robbery – Felony Conspiracy

14/45 Evelia Rios – Larceny

15/45 Bobby Rick – Communicating Threats



16/45 Antonio Ray – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

17/45 Kais Ramdani – Communicating

18/45 Jaelon Planter – Assault On A Female – Injury To Personal Property

19/45 Edward Misher – Felony Larceny – Non Support Of Child

20/45 Mark Mills – Protective Order Violation – Resisting Officer



21/45 Christopher Mason – Felony Possession – DWI

22/45 Waylon Long – DWI – Driving While License Revoked

23/45 Julius Lawson – Habitual Felon

24/45 Lloyd Latta – Fugitive – Larceny

25/45 Guillermo Landeros – Assault – Communicating Threats



26/45 Hilda Jimenez – Assault With Deadly Weapon

27/45 Ebony Hudson – Simple Assault

28/45 Allen Hazelwood – Resisting Officer – Trespassing

29/45 Clifften Hall – Fleeing Eluding Arrest – Driving While License Revoked

30/45 Javori Gaskin – Public Consumption



31/45 William Deford – Larceny – Resisting Officer

32/45 Dontravius Crawford – Protective Order Violation

33/45 Cory Cordle – Possession Of Meth

34/45 Divine Collins – Communicating Threats

35/45 Leanne Cochran – Trespassing – Shoplifting



36/45 Trisha Chastain – Larceny

37/45 Michael Chambers – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

38/45 Michael Byers – Felony Larceny – Breaking And Entering

39/45 Matthew Burris – Probation Violation

40/45 Damarcus Brown – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female



41/45 Shaniyah Brooks – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

42/45 David Bridges – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

43/45 Aniya Boyd – Larceny – Assault On Govt Official – Resisting Officier

44/45 Marlon Berry – Assault On A Female – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

45/45 Alex Andrade – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Stolen Vehicle – Resisting Officer



























































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Monday, December 12th.