Gaston County Mugshots December 13th
Gaston County Mugshots
Antoni Weeks – Communication Threats – Probation Violation
Anna Weathers – Domestic Criminal Trespass
Alvaro Ventura – Possession Of Schedule VI Controlled Substances With Intent To Manufacture/Sell/Deliver
Xavier Tate – Possession Of Cocaine – Trafficking Heroine – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Parole Warrant
Quartus Sturges – Failure To Appear In Court
Keith Strughill – Involuntary Manslaughter Child Abuse
Elijah Stowe – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Thomas Stillwell – Non Support Of Child
Sanja Stallings – Motor Vehicle Larceny
Jasmine Spirlin – Resistng Public Officer
Sterling Spann – Failure To Appear In Court
William Smith – Failure To Appear In Court
Sasha Simpson – Failure To Appear In Court
Joseph Shirley – Injury To Personal Property
Cynthia Robbins – Driving While Impaired
William Plott – Assault On A Female – Stalking Intoxicated And Disruptive
Kenneth Phillips – Driving While Impaired
Domestic Violence – Protection Order Violation
Anna Page – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Jacob Murray – Failure To Appear In Court
Shamont Morton -Larceny
Renna Messer- Misdemeanor Larceny
Hector Mendoza-Saucedo – Involuntary Manslaughter – Child Abuse – Severe Bodily Injury
Miguel Maldonado- Second Degree Trespass
Nelson Lockhart – Driving While Impaired – Unsafe Movement
Josante Lewis – Parole Warrant
Keondra Lawrence – Probation Violation
Anita Kellogg – Physical Assault On Emergency Personnel
Sylvester Johnson – Interference With Electric Monitoring Device
Harrid Gunter – Second Degree Rape
Anthony Frazier – Driving While Impaired – Speeding No License
Anoine Ford – Felony Possession Firearm – Possession Of Cocaine Flee/elude Arrest – Reckless Driving – Resisting Public Officer
Ronald Emerson – Failure To Appear In Court
Joshua Christopher – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substance
Nicolette Caldwell – Failure To Appear In Court
Willliam Bryd – Failure To Appear In Court
Laquintheular Bryson – Failure To Appear In Court
Christian Brockington – Domestic Violence Protection Order
Savannah Brehms – Involuntary Manslaughter – Child Abuse Causing Sever Bodily Injury
Wesley Bowen – Possession Of Meth – Carry Concealed Weapons – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
Michael Bell – Possession Of Schedule I Controlled Substances With Intent To Manufacture/sell/deliver – Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
James Beane – Driving While Impaired – Child Abuse Contributing Delinquency Of Juvenile Ficticious Tags
Steven Bane – Reckless Driving – Speeding
Jeffery Arp – Possession Of Schedule VI Controlled Substances – Resisting Public Officer – Carrying Concealed Firearm
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, December 13th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.