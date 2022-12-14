Gaston County Mugshots December 13th

1/45 Gaston County Mugshots

2/45 Antoni Weeks – Communication Threats – Probation Violation

3/45 Anna Weathers – Domestic Criminal Trespass

4/45 Alvaro Ventura – Possession Of Schedule VI Controlled Substances With Intent To Manufacture/Sell/Deliver

5/45 Xavier Tate – Possession Of Cocaine – Trafficking Heroine – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Parole Warrant



6/45 Quartus Sturges – Failure To Appear In Court

7/45 Keith Strughill – Involuntary Manslaughter Child Abuse

8/45 Elijah Stowe – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

9/45 Thomas Stillwell – Non Support Of Child

10/45 Sanja Stallings – Motor Vehicle Larceny



11/45 Jasmine Spirlin – Resistng Public Officer

12/45 Sterling Spann – Failure To Appear In Court

13/45 William Smith – Failure To Appear In Court

14/45 Sasha Simpson – Failure To Appear In Court

15/45 Joseph Shirley – Injury To Personal Property



16/45 Cynthia Robbins – Driving While Impaired

17/45 William Plott – Assault On A Female – Stalking Intoxicated And Disruptive

18/45 Kenneth Phillips – Driving While Impaired

19/45 Domestic Violence – Protection Order Violation

20/45 Anna Page – Assault With A Deadly Weapon



21/45 Jacob Murray – Failure To Appear In Court

22/45 Shamont Morton -Larceny

23/45 Renna Messer- Misdemeanor Larceny

24/45 Hector Mendoza-Saucedo – Involuntary Manslaughter – Child Abuse – Severe Bodily Injury

25/45 Miguel Maldonado- Second Degree Trespass



26/45 Nelson Lockhart – Driving While Impaired – Unsafe Movement

27/45 Josante Lewis – Parole Warrant

28/45 Keondra Lawrence – Probation Violation

29/45 Anita Kellogg – Physical Assault On Emergency Personnel

30/45 Sylvester Johnson – Interference With Electric Monitoring Device



31/45 Harrid Gunter – Second Degree Rape

32/45 Anthony Frazier – Driving While Impaired – Speeding No License

33/45 Anoine Ford – Felony Possession Firearm – Possession Of Cocaine Flee/elude Arrest – Reckless Driving – Resisting Public Officer

34/45 Ronald Emerson – Failure To Appear In Court

35/45 Joshua Christopher – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substance



36/45 Nicolette Caldwell – Failure To Appear In Court

37/45 Willliam Bryd – Failure To Appear In Court

38/45 Laquintheular Bryson – Failure To Appear In Court

39/45 Christian Brockington – Domestic Violence Protection Order

40/45 Savannah Brehms – Involuntary Manslaughter – Child Abuse Causing Sever Bodily Injury



41/45 Wesley Bowen – Possession Of Meth – Carry Concealed Weapons – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

42/45 Michael Bell – Possession Of Schedule I Controlled Substances With Intent To Manufacture/sell/deliver – Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

43/45 James Beane – Driving While Impaired – Child Abuse Contributing Delinquency Of Juvenile Ficticious Tags

44/45 Steven Bane – Reckless Driving – Speeding

45/45 Jeffery Arp – Possession Of Schedule VI Controlled Substances – Resisting Public Officer – Carrying Concealed Firearm



























































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, December 13th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.