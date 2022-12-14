House Lawmakers Pass Stop Gap Measure to Avoid Government Shutdown

WASHINGTON, D.C. — With a midnight deadline on Friday looming, house lawmakers Wednesday passed a stopgap bill to keep the government funded for at least another week. If the measure passes the Senate, President Biden could sign it into law as soon as Thursday.

The stopgap measure will extend funding for another week until Friday, December 23. Lawmakers are working on a broader funding deal for next year.

Top negotiators announced Tuesday evening that an agreement had been reached for a framework that puts lawmakers on track to complete a sweeping full-year government funding package.

