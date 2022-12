Gaston County Mugshots December 14th

1/16 Gaston County Mugshots

2/16 Joshua Davidson – Possession Of Meth – Failure To Appear In Court – Second Degree Trespassing

3/16 Rodney Degree – Probation Violation

4/16 Kirby Faulkner – Trafficking Cocaine – Possession Of Schedule VI Controlled Substances – Possession Of Firearm – Flee/Elude Arrest – Speeding

5/16 Cameron Felton – Break/Enter – Larceny – Injury To Person Property – Contributing Delinquency Of Juvenile



6/16 Christopher Gilmore – Possession Of Marijuana – Paraphernalia Open Container Of Alcohol After Consuming – Carrying Concealed Firearm

7/16 Mark Edward – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving

8/16 Devance Gurthie – Possession Of Marijuana With Intent To Sell/Deliver – Possession Of Schedule Vi – Controlled Substances – Carrying Concealed Firearm

9/16 Brandon Mcentire – Possession Of Marijuana – Failure To Stop At Stop Sign

10/16 Kelsey Morgan – Larceny – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia



11/16 Glenn Poston – Failure To Appear In Court – Probation Violation

12/16 Reginald Reid – Criminal Contempt

13/16 Michael Spurrier – Extradtition/Fugative Failure To Appear In Court

14/16 Steven Surratt -Carrying Concealed Firearm

15/16 Omar Tate – Probation Violation



16/16 Amanda Tomlin – Probation Violation – Failure To Appear In Court

































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, December 14th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.