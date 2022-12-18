Mecklenburg County Mugshots December 17th
Mecklenburg County Mugshots
Adam Clay – Second Degree Trespass
Ahmed Sylla – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Expired Inspection Sticker – Expired Registration Card/Tag
Andrew Haire – Assault On A Female – Injury To Real Property
Antasia Daniels – Break:Enter Terrorize/Injure – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Resisting Public Officer
Anthony Harris – Second Degree Trespass
Bobby Hinson – Intoxicated And Disruptive
Bradley Boyer – Attempted Common Law Robbery
Carlos Stradford – Driving While Impaired
Chase Turner – Assault And Battery
Christopher Palmiter – Failure To Report Child Disappear
Clayton Lunsford – Driving While Impaired – Breaking/Entering
D’vhyn Whiskey-Norgriff – Discharge Firearm In City
Darius Ervin – Assault On A Female – Felony Possession Of Schedule I Contrilled Substances
Derrick Williams – Assault On A Female
Diana Cojocari – Failure To Report Child Disappear
Dwayne Vinson – Driving While Impaired
Ethan High – Felony Possession Cocaine
Faith Wynn – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Resisting Public Officer
Frederick Horisberger Simple Assault Injurt To Personal Property
Gissele Rudder – Goss Misdemeanor Larceny
Isiah Holman – Second Degree Trespass – Resisting Public Officer
Jada Cottrell – Speeding – Operate Vehicle No Insurance – Reckless To Endanger
Jason Flores – Second Degree Trespass – Resist Public Officer – Failure To Provide Proof Of Fare Pay
Jaylen Autry – Attempted Break/Enter Of Motor Vehicle
Juan Jazmin – Misdemeanor Larceny – Shoplifting Concealment Goods
Justin Jordan – Possession Of Heroine -Breaking Or Entering
Kathleen Brown – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving To Endanger
Kenneth Green – Assault On A Female
Larry Franklin – Assault On A Female – Driving While Impaired – Civil Revocation Of Driver’s License
Mararita Chevere – Rodriguez Simple Assault
Meredith Sladden – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Probation Violation
Norman Carthens – Fugitive Extradition In Other State
Omar Tobias – Domestic Violence Order Violation
Robert Upchurch – Second Degree Sexual – Exploitation Of Minor
Ronald Starner – Assault And Battery
Saad Gainey – Assault On A Female
Santario Thomas – Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Felony Possession Of Marijuana
Tammy Reagan – Shoplifting Concealment Goods
Thiashulan Davis – Simple Assault – Injury To Personal Property – Communicating Threats
Tiffanly Mcalexander – Second Degree Trespass
Tony Burns – Misdemeanor Larceny
William Albright – Resisting Public Officer – Flee/Elude Arrest
William Mcvay – Second Degree Trespass- Trespass On Railroad Right Of Way
Yennifer Orozcomorales – Simple Assault
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, December 17th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.