Mecklenburg County Mugshots December 17th

1/45 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/45 Adam Clay – Second Degree Trespass

3/45 Ahmed Sylla – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Expired Inspection Sticker – Expired Registration Card/Tag

4/45 Andrew Haire – Assault On A Female – Injury To Real Property

5/45 Antasia Daniels – Break:Enter Terrorize/Injure – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Resisting Public Officer



6/45 Anthony Harris – Second Degree Trespass

7/45 Bobby Hinson – Intoxicated And Disruptive

8/45 Bradley Boyer – Attempted Common Law Robbery

9/45 Carlos Stradford – Driving While Impaired

10/45 Chase Turner – Assault And Battery



11/45 Christopher Palmiter – Failure To Report Child Disappear

12/45 Clayton Lunsford – Driving While Impaired – Breaking/Entering

13/45 D’vhyn Whiskey-Norgriff – Discharge Firearm In City

14/45 Darius Ervin – Assault On A Female – Felony Possession Of Schedule I Contrilled Substances

15/45 Derrick Williams – Assault On A Female



16/45 Diana Cojocari – Failure To Report Child Disappear

17/45 Dwayne Vinson – Driving While Impaired

18/45 Ethan High – Felony Possession Cocaine

19/45 Faith Wynn – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Resisting Public Officer

20/45 Frederick Horisberger Simple Assault Injurt To Personal Property



21/45 Gissele Rudder – Goss Misdemeanor Larceny

22/45 Isiah Holman – Second Degree Trespass – Resisting Public Officer

23/45 Jada Cottrell – Speeding – Operate Vehicle No Insurance – Reckless To Endanger

24/45 Jason Flores – Second Degree Trespass – Resist Public Officer – Failure To Provide Proof Of Fare Pay

25/45 Jaylen Autry – Attempted Break/Enter Of Motor Vehicle



26/45 Juan Jazmin – Misdemeanor Larceny – Shoplifting Concealment Goods

27/45 Justin Jordan – Possession Of Heroine -Breaking Or Entering

28/45 Kathleen Brown – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving To Endanger

29/45 Kenneth Green – Assault On A Female

30/45 Larry Franklin – Assault On A Female – Driving While Impaired – Civil Revocation Of Driver’s License



31/45 Mararita Chevere – Rodriguez Simple Assault

32/45 Meredith Sladden – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Probation Violation

33/45 Norman Carthens – Fugitive Extradition In Other State

34/45 Omar Tobias – Domestic Violence Order Violation

35/45 Robert Upchurch – Second Degree Sexual – Exploitation Of Minor



36/45 Ronald Starner – Assault And Battery

37/45 Saad Gainey – Assault On A Female

38/45 Santario Thomas – Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Felony Possession Of Marijuana

39/45 Tammy Reagan – Shoplifting Concealment Goods

40/45 Thiashulan Davis – Simple Assault – Injury To Personal Property – Communicating Threats



41/45 Tiffanly Mcalexander – Second Degree Trespass

42/45 Tony Burns – Misdemeanor Larceny

43/45 William Albright – Resisting Public Officer – Flee/Elude Arrest

44/45 William Mcvay – Second Degree Trespass- Trespass On Railroad Right Of Way

45/45 Yennifer Orozcomorales – Simple Assault



























































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, December 17th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.