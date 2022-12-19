Search For Missing 11-Year-Old Madalina Cojocari Expands To Lake Cornelius

CORNELIUS, N.C. – Monday, the search for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari expanded to Lake Cornelius.

Crews combed the water in boats and pontoons for several hours, in what the FBI is calling a “precautionary measure.”

They ended the search late in the day and didn’t report finding anything.

The little girl disappeared November 23rd, but wasn’t reported missing until last Thursday.

Police arrested both her mother and stepfather over the weekend.

Diana Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter are charged with Failure to Report the Disappearance of a Child to Law Enforcement.

Palmiter appeared in court on Monday.

That’s where we learned Madalina was only reported missing after a school resource officer at Bailey Middle School reached out to her mother and stepfather last week.

The school hadn’t seen her since November 21st.

It was the resource officer who reported Madalina missing.

Prosecutors say Madalina’s mother and stepfather haven’t given any reason why she’s missing or said where she might be.

WCCB Charlotte was the only station at the family’s home on Victoria Bay Drive over the weekend.

That’s where we saw FBI, SBI, and Cornelius Police searching inside and outside the home for clues.

They also towed away a car.

For now, a judge raised Palmiter’s bond to $200,000.

Madalina’s mother will appear in court on Tuesday.

Tuesday, neighbors are planning to hold a vigil for Madalina across the street from her home.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cornelius Police or the FBI.