Do you want to surprise your mate on TV or do you have a surprise video you want to share with us?

We’re celebrating Valentine’s Day with an all new special with SURPRISE proposals, over the top wedding celebrations, one of a kind wedding entrances and we’re even putting the two people you love the most to the test (your mother and your mate!) on who knows you better!

We want to hear from you! If you are interested in taking part, email us at love@wccbtv.com.