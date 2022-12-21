Crime Scene Investigators Spend Hours At Home Of Missing 11-Year-Old Madalina Cojocari

CORNELIUS, N.C. – A community waits and wonders what happened to missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari.

Wednesday night, crime scene investigators spent hours inside the home the little girl shared with her mother and stepfather.

The little girl’s mother Diana Cojocari and her stepfather Christopher Palmiter remain in jail, charged with failing to report a missing child.

Madalina’s mother saying the little girl disappeared November 23rd, but she wasn’t reported missing until three weeks later.

Diana Cojocari’s arrest sheet reveals new details about what she told police about the little girl’s disappearance.

Cojocari saying she feared Madalina’s stepfather Christopher Palmiter put her family in danger.

The two had an argument, she says, on November 22nd, then Palmiter went home to Michigan for a few days.

Madalina’s mother says she went to check on the little girl around 11:30 on the morning of November 24th and noticed she wasn’t in her room.

She says Madalina didn’t have a cell phone but her bookbag and some clothes were missing.

Cojocari says she called her family in Moldova, who urged her to report Madalina missing, but she still didn’t.

Detectives say when they searched the house, they noticed an area blocked off with plywood off the kitchen.

Palmiter told them they planned to make a separate apartment.

Anyone with information about Madalina’s whereabouts are urged to call Cornelius Police or the FBI.