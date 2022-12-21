Mother Of Missing 11-Year-Old Madalina Cojocari Appears In Court, Bond Increased

The Latest:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Diana Cojocari, the mother of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, said she “believed her husband put the family in danger but did not know what happened to Madalina”, according to a new arrest sheet.

Diana says she contacted family in Moldova, who told her to call the police, but Diana hesitated. Diana also said Madalina’s backpack and some clothes were missing, she does not have a phone and has no friends or family in the area to stay with.

When police talked with Diana and her husband, Christopher Palmiter, at their home, the two were adamant that they did not know where Madalina is.

While at the house, police noticed an area blocked with plywood, which the family said they had planned to use to make a separate apartment.

Previously (12/20/2021):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Diana Cojocari, the mother of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, appeared in court Tuesday morning.

Cojocari’s bond was increased to $250,000. If she does post bond, she will be required to wear an electric monitoring device.

In court, an official said that she has “hindered the investigation” into her daughter’s disappearance and “begrudgingly” reported Madalina missing after several weeks.

Cojocari and her partner, Christopher Palmiter, are charged with Failure to Report the Disappearance of a Child to Law Enforcement. Both are set to appear for a bond hearing on December 28th.

Previously (12/19/2022):

CORNELIUS, N.C. – Monday, the search for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari expanded to Lake Cornelius.

Crews combed the water in boats and pontoons for several hours, in what the FBI is calling a “precautionary measure.”

They ended the search late in the day and didn’t report finding anything.

The little girl disappeared November 23rd, but wasn’t reported missing until last Thursday.

Police arrested both her mother and stepfather over the weekend.

Diana Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter are charged with Failure to Report the Disappearance of a Child to Law Enforcement.

Palmiter appeared in court on Monday.

That’s where we learned Madalina was only reported missing after a school resource officer at Bailey Middle School reached out to her mother and stepfather last week.

The school hadn’t seen her since November 21st.

It was the resource officer who reported Madalina missing.

Prosecutors say Madalina’s mother and stepfather haven’t given any reason why she’s missing or said where she might be.

WCCB Charlotte was the only station at the family’s home on Victoria Bay Drive over the weekend.

That’s where we saw FBI, SBI, and Cornelius Police searching inside and outside the home for clues.

They also towed away a car.

For now, a judge raised Palmiter’s bond to $200,000.

Madalina’s mother will appear in court on Tuesday.

Tuesday, neighbors are planning to hold a vigil for Madalina across the street from her home.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cornelius Police or the FBI.