One Dead After Police Chase In West Charlotte

1/3

2/3

3/3





CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD says one person is dead after a police chase following a car wanted in an armed robbery the previous day.

Police say that on Tuesday afternoon, someone reported that a suspect pointed a gun at them and stole their car.

Just after 8:30 a.m. on Monday, the car was spotted on South Boulevard near Clanton Road, and police were alerted about the car. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver did not pull over.

Police say that they chose to chase the car since the armed robbery was considered a crime dangerous to life. Officials say that the chase lasted between 10 to 12 minutes until stop sticks were put down on West Boulevard.

The stolen car hit the stop sticks and crashed into a tree near West Boulevard and Donald Ross Road. Both the driver and passenger of the car were pinned.

The driver of the vehicle later died on scene, and a passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.