Charlotte Native Dies In Buffalo, NY Blizzard

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family is coping with the tragic loss of a young woman who died after becoming stranding in blizzard conditions in Buffalo, New York.

Anndel Taylor, 22, was driving home from work when she got caught in the snow storm. Her mother, Wanda Brown Steele, told CNN on Tuesday “It was like a piercing feeling in my stomach, a pain I’ve never felt before.”

Taylor had moved from Charlotte to Buffalo where she worked as a nurse at a senior citizen center. She was only 6 minutes away from her home when she became stranded. Her relatives told CNN they became frantic when they lost touch with her.

Tomeshia Brown, one of Taylor’s older sisters, told CNN that Taylor sent a video to a group chat with her sisters at around 3 p.m. on Friday. In the video, Taylor captured the snow and whiteout conditions.

According to CNN, Taylor called for help Friday and waited for first responders. A woman discovered her body the next day.

Taylor’s cause of death has not been revealed. An official for the Buffalo Fire Department said they could not get to her in time because of the severe weather conditions.

The family of Anndel Tayler has created a GoFundMe. To support them, click here.