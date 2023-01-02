Ranlo Police Officer Facing Murder Charge For Domestic Dispute On New Year’s Morning

RANLO, N.C. — A Ranlo Police Officer is facing a first-degree murder charge for his actions on New Year’s Day.

The Ranlo Police Department was called out around 2:15 AM on Burlington Avenue. That’s where responding officers found off-duty Ranlo Officer, Kwaku Riley Agyapon, stabbed multiple times.

The Ranlo Police Department says Officer Agyapon was involved in a domestic dispute and that he fired his gun, killing the stabbing suspect.

Agyapon was taken to the hospital for his injuries. He will be arrested for murder once he is discharged.

Agyapon is now on unpaid administrative leave.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The SBI has taken over the investigation. We reached out to the SBI for more information on the case, we have not heard back.